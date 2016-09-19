       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Business News


Sonoco-Alcore to Increase Paperboard Prices Across Europe

ID: 495545
recent pressrelease next pressrelease

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -


BRUSSELS, Belgium, Sept. 19, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonoco-Alcore S.a.r.l.
today announced it will raise prices by ?40 per tonne on all recycled paperboard
grades sold in the Company's Nordic, Central European and Greek regions. The
price change is effective with shipments on or after October 17th, 2016.

"This price increase is in response to the continuing rise of raw material
costs, which are now at the point where we need to pass on to the market," said
Phil Woolley, director, Paper Europe. "We are experiencing this effect across
all European countries and follows on from the previously announced increase in
the UK in August."

Sonoco-Alcore S.a.r.l. is wholly-owned by Sonoco (NYSE:SON) and operates 29
tubes and cores plants and four paperboard mills in Europe, including the
Company's largest European uncoated recycled paperboard mill in Cirie, Italy.

Contact:
Roger Schrum
+843/339-6018
roger.schrum(at)sonoco.com




This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Sonoco Products Company via GlobeNewswire






More information:
http://www.sonoco.com



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: hugin
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 09/19/2016 - 14:43
Language: English
News-ID 495545
Character count: 1476
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Sonoco Products Company
Stadt: HARTSVILLE


Number of hits: 40

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Business News




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 54.528
Registriert Heute: 17
Registriert Gestern: 8
Mitglied(er) online: 0
Gäste Online: 257


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z