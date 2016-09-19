Sonoco-Alcore to Increase Paperboard Prices Across Europe

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
BRUSSELS, Belgium, Sept. 19, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonoco-Alcore S.a.r.l.
today announced it will raise prices by ?40 per tonne on all recycled paperboard
grades sold in the Company's Nordic, Central European and Greek regions. The
price change is effective with shipments on or after October 17th, 2016.
"This price increase is in response to the continuing rise of raw material
costs, which are now at the point where we need to pass on to the market," said
Phil Woolley, director, Paper Europe. "We are experiencing this effect across
all European countries and follows on from the previously announced increase in
the UK in August."
Sonoco-Alcore S.a.r.l. is wholly-owned by Sonoco (NYSE:SON) and operates 29
tubes and cores plants and four paperboard mills in Europe, including the
Company's largest European uncoated recycled paperboard mill in Cirie, Italy.
Contact:
Roger Schrum
+843/339-6018
roger.schrum(at)sonoco.com
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Sonoco Products Company via GlobeNewswire
More information:
http://www.sonoco.com
Date: 09/19/2016
Language: English
News-ID 495545
Character count: 1476
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Sonoco Products Company
Stadt: HARTSVILLE
Number of hits: 40
