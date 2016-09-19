Sonoco-Alcore to Increase Paperboard Prices Across Europe

BRUSSELS, Belgium, Sept. 19, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonoco-Alcore S.a.r.l.

today announced it will raise prices by ?40 per tonne on all recycled paperboard

grades sold in the Company's Nordic, Central European and Greek regions. The

price change is effective with shipments on or after October 17th, 2016.



"This price increase is in response to the continuing rise of raw material

costs, which are now at the point where we need to pass on to the market," said

Phil Woolley, director, Paper Europe. "We are experiencing this effect across

all European countries and follows on from the previously announced increase in

the UK in August."



Sonoco-Alcore S.a.r.l. is wholly-owned by Sonoco (NYSE:SON) and operates 29

tubes and cores plants and four paperboard mills in Europe, including the

Company's largest European uncoated recycled paperboard mill in Cirie, Italy.



