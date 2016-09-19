(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
HUHTAMÄKI OYJ PRESS RELEASE 19.9.2016 AT 16:00
Huhtamaki sets up a manufacturing unit to serve the U.S. west coast markets
Huhtamaki has agreed to purchase a manufacturing facility to set up a new world
class manufacturing and distribution unit in the United States. The facility is
located in Goodyear, Arizona, and is set to service the southwest and west coast
foodservice packaging and retail tableware markets. "This is a significant
investment to further grow our foodservice business in the United States and to
leverage our global paperboard packaging expertise," says CEO Jukka Moisio.
The total investment including the site purchase and modifications, improvements
in infrastructure, and machinery investments and installations is expected to
exceed USD 100 million. Majority of the investment will take place in
2016-2017. Huhtamaki will start using the 70,000 m2 (750,000 sq. ft.) facility
as a distribution center in early 2017 and manufacturing is scheduled to begin
in late 2017. When fully operational, the unit is expected to employ
approximately 300 employees and manufacture a full range of products including
single wall paper cups, insulated paper hot cups, folding carton packaging, food
containers, pressed paperboard plates and plastic cups and lids.
For further information, please contact:
Jukka Moisio, CEO, tel. +358 10 686 7801
Thomas Geust, CFO, tel. +358 10 686 7880
Kaisa Uurasmaa, Investor relations, tel. +358 10 686 7815
HUHTAMÄKI OYJ
Group Communications
Huhtamaki is a global specialist in packaging for food and drink. With our
network of 73 manufacturing units and 23 sales offices in 34 countries, we're
well placed to support our customers' growth wherever they operate. Mastering
three distinctive packaging technologies, approximately 17,000 employees develop
and make packaging that helps great products reach more people, more easily. In
2015 our net sales totaled EUR 2.7 billion. The Group has its head office in
Espoo, Finland and the parent company Huhtamäki Oyj is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki
Ltd. Additional information is available at www.huhtamaki.com.
