Huhtamaki sets up a manufacturing unit to serve the U.S. west coast markets

Huhtamaki has agreed to purchase a manufacturing facility to set up a new world

class manufacturing and distribution unit in the United States. The facility is

located in Goodyear, Arizona, and is set to service the southwest and west coast

foodservice packaging and retail tableware markets. "This is a significant

investment to further grow our foodservice business in the United States and to

leverage our global paperboard packaging expertise," says CEO Jukka Moisio.



The total investment including the site purchase and modifications, improvements

in infrastructure, and machinery investments and installations is expected to

exceed USD 100 million. Majority of the investment will take place in

2016-2017. Huhtamaki will start using the 70,000 m2 (750,000 sq. ft.) facility

as a distribution center in early 2017 and manufacturing is scheduled to begin

in late 2017. When fully operational, the unit is expected to employ

approximately 300 employees and manufacture a full range of products including

single wall paper cups, insulated paper hot cups, folding carton packaging, food

containers, pressed paperboard plates and plastic cups and lids.



Huhtamaki is a global specialist in packaging for food and drink. With our

network of 73 manufacturing units and 23 sales offices in 34 countries, we're

well placed to support our customers' growth wherever they operate. Mastering

three distinctive packaging technologies, approximately 17,000 employees develop

and make packaging that helps great products reach more people, more easily. In



2015 our net sales totaled EUR 2.7 billion. The Group has its head office in

Espoo, Finland and the parent company Huhtamäki Oyj is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki

Ltd. Additional information is available at www.huhtamaki.com.







Comments on this PressRelease