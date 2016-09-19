(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Verisk Insurance Solutions Launches New Energy Insurance Unit
JERSEY CITY, N.J., September 19, 2016 - Verisk Insurance Solutions, a Verisk
Analytics (Nasdaq:VRSK) business, has launched a new energy insurance unit
focused on transforming risk assessment, rating, and risk modeling for the oil
and gas, petrochemicals, power generation, and metals and mining industries.
Drawing upon deep domain expertise and proprietary data across Verisk
businesses, including ISO, AIR Worldwide, and Wood Mackenzie, the unit will
develop data analytics solutions available to the global property/casualty
insurance industry.
"Our new global data analytics tools and insights will help insurers underwrite
with more precision, improve operational efficiencies, reduce costs, and grow
profitably in this challenging market," said Maroun Mourad, senior vice
president, Commercial Lines Domestic and Global, ISO. "Our robust solutions will
help enable insurers to evaluate and select risks and manage portfolios based on
energy and insurance industrywide data, rather than rely solely on their own
experience, data sets, and tools."
Leading the new unit is Elizabeth Casas, who joined Verisk Insurance Solutions
this year as managing director of energy and insurance.
"Underwriting energy risks is a highly technical process that can be extremely
expensive and time-consuming," said Casas. "By pulling together Verisk's global
energy and insurance capabilities we aspire to develop innovative solutions to
solve some of the challenges insurers may face in this diverse and complex
market. The seamless delivery of energy-specific data assets, aerial imagery,
cat modeling and accumulation management tools, as well as commercial and
financial intelligence, is designed as a one-stop data and analytics solution
that many energy insurers have likely been looking for."
Casas has significant experience in energy insurance and reinsurance in New
York, Houston, London, Colombia, and Mexico, serving most recently as vice
president and senior energy underwriter at Swiss Re Houston. She started her
career as an engineer at Ecopetrol in Colombia.
About Verisk Insurance Solutions
A Verisk Analytics (Nasdaq:VRSK) business, Verisk Insurance Solutions is a
leading source of information about property/casualty insurance risk. Drawing
upon unique data assets and deep domain expertise to provide innovative
solutions that are integrated into customer workflows, Verisk Insurance
Solutions includes the industry-leading brands of ISO, AIR Worldwide, and
Xactware. Around the world, Verisk Insurance Solutions helps customers protect
people, property, and financial assets. For more information, visit
www.verisk.com/insurance.
Contact:
Giuseppe Barone/Colleen Finley
MWW Group (for Verisk Insurance Solutions)
201-507-9500
gbarone(at)mww.com
cfinley(at)mww.com
