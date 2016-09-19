Verisk Insurance Solutions Launches New Energy Insurance Unit

JERSEY CITY, N.J., September 19, 2016 - Verisk Insurance Solutions, a Verisk

Analytics (Nasdaq:VRSK) business, has launched a new energy insurance unit

focused on transforming risk assessment, rating, and risk modeling for the oil

and gas, petrochemicals, power generation, and metals and mining industries.



Drawing upon deep domain expertise and proprietary data across Verisk

businesses, including ISO, AIR Worldwide, and Wood Mackenzie, the unit will

develop data analytics solutions available to the global property/casualty

insurance industry.



"Our new global data analytics tools and insights will help insurers underwrite

with more precision, improve operational efficiencies, reduce costs, and grow

profitably in this challenging market," said Maroun Mourad, senior vice

president, Commercial Lines Domestic and Global, ISO. "Our robust solutions will

help enable insurers to evaluate and select risks and manage portfolios based on

energy and insurance industrywide data, rather than rely solely on their own

experience, data sets, and tools."



Leading the new unit is Elizabeth Casas, who joined Verisk Insurance Solutions

this year as managing director of energy and insurance.



"Underwriting energy risks is a highly technical process that can be extremely

expensive and time-consuming," said Casas. "By pulling together Verisk's global

energy and insurance capabilities we aspire to develop innovative solutions to

solve some of the challenges insurers may face in this diverse and complex

market. The seamless delivery of energy-specific data assets, aerial imagery,

cat modeling and accumulation management tools, as well as commercial and

financial intelligence, is designed as a one-stop data and analytics solution

that many energy insurers have likely been looking for."





Casas has significant experience in energy insurance and reinsurance in New

York, Houston, London, Colombia, and Mexico, serving most recently as vice

president and senior energy underwriter at Swiss Re Houston. She started her

career as an engineer at Ecopetrol in Colombia.



About Verisk Insurance Solutions

A Verisk Analytics (Nasdaq:VRSK) business, Verisk Insurance Solutions is a

leading source of information about property/casualty insurance risk. Drawing

upon unique data assets and deep domain expertise to provide innovative

solutions that are integrated into customer workflows, Verisk Insurance

Solutions includes the industry-leading brands of ISO, AIR Worldwide, and

Xactware. Around the world, Verisk Insurance Solutions helps customers protect

people, property, and financial assets. For more information, visit

www.verisk.com/insurance.



Contact:

Giuseppe Barone/Colleen Finley

MWW Group (for Verisk Insurance Solutions)

201-507-9500

gbarone(at)mww.com

cfinley(at)mww.com











