Martha Stewart to Keynote Alibaba's First Ever Tmall Super Kitchen Event

Presentation will be Broadcast Live to more than 400 million Chinese Consumers

through Alibaba's video and ecommerce apps



NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sequential Brands Group, Inc.

(Nasdaq:SQBG) and Alibaba Group Inc. (NYSE:BABA) announced today that Martha

Stewart will headline Alibaba's inaugural Tmall Super Kitchen event on September

20, 2016, in Shanghai, China.



Martha Stewart's keynote address will be broadcast live on Alibaba's media

network which includes Youku Tudou, as well as live streamed on the Tmall and

Taobao ecommerce apps. During her presentation, Martha will share her philosophy

on how to live a better, fuller and longer life, as well as provide the tools to

curate and maintain one's home.



"There is a tremendous amount of demand for know-how and inspiration in the home

and lifestyle space today among the rapidly developing middle class in China and

Southeast Asia. I am thrilled to join the brilliant team at Alibaba to help

inspire the next generation of Chinese consumers," said Martha Stewart.



The Tmall Super Kitchen exhibition will bring together approximately 1,200 of

Alibaba's best houseware partners including Fissler, Le Creuset, World Kitchen,

De'Longhi, Kenwood, Villeroy & Boch, Lagostina, Duralex, Riedel, Monbento, and

WOLL, among many others. This consumer event is part of the two-week nationwide

Tmall Global Home Festival in China created and hosted by Alibaba.



"We are honored to have Martha Stewart join us for our inaugural Super Kitchen

event. Martha Stewart has forever changed the way Americans think and feel about

their homes. As one of the world's most recognized lifestyle authorities, her

namesake brand influences millions of consumers through its trusted content and

practical, useful and affordable products. Her involvement in Alibaba's Super



Kitchen event will help educate and stimulate Chinese consumers, who want high

quality home products and healthy lifestyle choices for their families," said

Michael Evans, Alibaba Group President.



Martha Stewart and Alibaba will work together on opportunities for future

collaboration. Alibaba operates one of the world's largest ecommerce businesses,

with more than 430 million average annual users. Alibaba's Mobile Taobao, a

business to consumer app, attracts user engagement across e-commerce, digital

media, travel, social and local services. Its 150 million daily active users

launch the app an average of 7.2 times per day, spending more than 20 minutes

each day browsing an average of 19 products.



About Sequential Brands Group, Inc.

Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (Nasdaq:SQBG) owns, promotes, markets, and

licenses a portfolio of consumer brands in the fashion, active, and home

categories, which includes the Martha Stewart media and merchandising

properties. Sequential seeks to ensure that its brands continue to thrive and

grow by employing strong brand management, design and marketing teams.

Sequential has licensed and intends to license its brands in a variety of

consumer categories to retailers, wholesalers and distributors in the United

States and around the world. For more information, please visit Sequential's

website at: www.sequentialbrandsgroup.com. To inquire about licensing

opportunities, please email: newbusiness(at)sbg-ny.com.



About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group's mission is to make it easy to do business anywhere. It is the

largest retail commerce company in the world in terms of gross merchandise

volume. Founded in 1999, the company provides the fundamental technology

infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands and other

businesses that provide products, services and digital content to leverage the

power of the Internet to engage with their users and customers.



