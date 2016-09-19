Martha Stewart to Keynote Alibaba's First Ever Tmall Super Kitchen Event

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Presentation will be Broadcast Live to more than 400 million Chinese Consumers
through Alibaba's video and ecommerce apps
NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sequential Brands Group, Inc.
(Nasdaq:SQBG) and Alibaba Group Inc. (NYSE:BABA) announced today that Martha
Stewart will headline Alibaba's inaugural Tmall Super Kitchen event on September
20, 2016, in Shanghai, China.
Martha Stewart's keynote address will be broadcast live on Alibaba's media
network which includes Youku Tudou, as well as live streamed on the Tmall and
Taobao ecommerce apps. During her presentation, Martha will share her philosophy
on how to live a better, fuller and longer life, as well as provide the tools to
curate and maintain one's home.
"There is a tremendous amount of demand for know-how and inspiration in the home
and lifestyle space today among the rapidly developing middle class in China and
Southeast Asia. I am thrilled to join the brilliant team at Alibaba to help
inspire the next generation of Chinese consumers," said Martha Stewart.
The Tmall Super Kitchen exhibition will bring together approximately 1,200 of
Alibaba's best houseware partners including Fissler, Le Creuset, World Kitchen,
De'Longhi, Kenwood, Villeroy & Boch, Lagostina, Duralex, Riedel, Monbento, and
WOLL, among many others. This consumer event is part of the two-week nationwide
Tmall Global Home Festival in China created and hosted by Alibaba.
"We are honored to have Martha Stewart join us for our inaugural Super Kitchen
event. Martha Stewart has forever changed the way Americans think and feel about
their homes. As one of the world's most recognized lifestyle authorities, her
namesake brand influences millions of consumers through its trusted content and
practical, useful and affordable products. Her involvement in Alibaba's Super
Kitchen event will help educate and stimulate Chinese consumers, who want high
quality home products and healthy lifestyle choices for their families," said
Michael Evans, Alibaba Group President.
Martha Stewart and Alibaba will work together on opportunities for future
collaboration. Alibaba operates one of the world's largest ecommerce businesses,
with more than 430 million average annual users. Alibaba's Mobile Taobao, a
business to consumer app, attracts user engagement across e-commerce, digital
media, travel, social and local services. Its 150 million daily active users
launch the app an average of 7.2 times per day, spending more than 20 minutes
each day browsing an average of 19 products.
About Sequential Brands Group, Inc.
Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (Nasdaq:SQBG) owns, promotes, markets, and
licenses a portfolio of consumer brands in the fashion, active, and home
categories, which includes the Martha Stewart media and merchandising
properties. Sequential seeks to ensure that its brands continue to thrive and
grow by employing strong brand management, design and marketing teams.
Sequential has licensed and intends to license its brands in a variety of
consumer categories to retailers, wholesalers and distributors in the United
States and around the world. For more information, please visit Sequential's
website at: www.sequentialbrandsgroup.com. To inquire about licensing
opportunities, please email: newbusiness(at)sbg-ny.com.
About Alibaba Group
Alibaba Group's mission is to make it easy to do business anywhere. It is the
largest retail commerce company in the world in terms of gross merchandise
volume. Founded in 1999, the company provides the fundamental technology
infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands and other
businesses that provide products, services and digital content to leverage the
power of the Internet to engage with their users and customers.
Media Contacts:
Sequential Brands Group, Inc.
Jaime Cassavechia, +1 212 518 4771 x108
jcassavechia(at)sbg-ny.com
Alibaba Group
Robert H. Christie, +1 917 860 9410
bob.christie(at)alibaba-inc.com
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Sequential Brands Group via GlobeNewswire
More information:
http://ir.sequentialbrandsgroup.com/
Date: 09/19/2016 - 14:30
Language: English
News-ID 495552
Character count: 4969
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Sequential Brands Group
Stadt: New York
Number of hits: 36
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|54.528
|Registriert Heute:
|17
|Registriert Gestern:
|8
|Mitglied(er) online:
|0
|Gäste Online:
|253
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.