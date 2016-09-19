Corel Grows Mac Offerings with Artistic Photo Editing, Powered by AfterShot and ParticleShop Plugin for Photoshop

New AfterShot update adds compatibility with ParticleShop; Corel now offers the industry's most affordable solution for photo editing with Particle Brush creativity

(firmenpresse) - COLOGNE, GERMANY -- (Marketwired) -- 09/19/16 -- Editors note: There are three images accompanying this press release.

Kicking off Photokina 2016, has released an update to and AfterShot 3 bringing all-new compatibility with the photo-effects plugin for Photoshop. Available on both Mac and Windows, this marks the first time Mac-based photographers can integrate ParticleShop with their Corel photo workflow. Corel delivers on this new compatibility with the , combining the high-performance processing power of AfterShot with ParticleShop, the only plugin to deliver unique, artistic effects with Corel® Particle Brush technology.

"ParticleShop has been a game changer for photographers and artists, enabling them to easily design fantastic images with true photo realism that was previously too time-consuming or even impossible to create. We're excited to introduce more users - especially those on the Mac - to this complete Corel solution that delivers unlimited artistic creativity together with the outstanding photo processing power of AfterShot," said Greg Wood, Senior Product Director for Corel Photo.

New Photo Brush Bundle for Mac & Windows

For anyone looking to get started with RAW photo editing and stunning creative effects, the Photo Brush Bundle includes AfterShot 3, ParticleShop, and the Light It Up and Fantasy Brush Packs for a total of 40+ brushes. Offering a savings of more than 30%, the Photo Brush Bundle is the most affordable way to discover the versatility of RAW photography, while adding the artistic power of ParticleShop to any photo editing workflow.

ParticleShop enables photographers, artists and designers to create incredible images previously only possible in their imaginations. ParticleShop brings new levels of creativity with brushes that spring, flow, gravitate and glow based on the user's unique expression.

Corel AfterShot Pro 3 is the industry's fastest photo editing and organization software that's built to deliver on three core competencies: outstanding performance, superior productivity, and freedom of choice. This powerful RAW photo software enables photographers to organize thousands, cull from hundreds, and perfect a single photo.

New AfterShot 3.1 Update Enables New Creative Options

The free 3.1 update for AfterShot Pro 3 and AfterShot 3 now offers support for ParticleShop, enabling AfterShot users to explore a new world of creative possibilities. Photographers can choose to use ParticleShop's amazing and life-like effects directly in AfterShot without needing to send the image to an external photo editor like PaintShop® Pro or Photoshop first.

Prior to this update, ParticleShop was only available for use with Photoshop, Lightroom, CorelDRAW® and Corel PaintShop® Pro.

New ParticleShop Brush Packs Now Available

Corel also announces that it has recently released two new ParticleShop Brush Packs - Particle Crawlers and Combustion - each packed with 15 new brushes to further enhance your creative experience. ParticleShop Brush Packs make it simple to add photo-realistic effects in a variety of styles that include hair, fabric, fire, smoke, fur, dust, clouds, lighting, fantasy and more.

Pricing & Availability

The Photo Brush Bundle is available for $99.99 (US/CAD), GBP 79.99, EURO 89.99, $129 (AUD), a savings of more than 30%, at .

The AfterShot 3.1 update is a free download for registered AfterShot 3 and AfterShot Pro 3 users. AfterShot 3 is available for the suggested retail price (SRP) of $39.99 (US/CAD), GBP 24.99, EURO 29.99, $39 (AUD). AfterShot Pro 3 is available for SRP $79.99 (USD/CAD), GBP 69.99, EURO 89.99, $79 (AUD). For more information or to download a free trial, please visit .

The Particle Crawlers and Combustion Brush Packs for ParticleShop are available for $29.99 (US/CAD), GBP 24.95, EURO 32.95, $39.95 (AUD) each. ParticleShop is available for purchase for $49.99 USD, GBP 39.95, EURO 49.95, $69.95 (AUD). For more information, please visit .

All UK and EURO pricing includes VAT.

About Corel

Corel is one of the world's top software companies, boasting some of the industry's best-known graphics, productivity, digital media and mind mapping products. We've built a reputation for giving customers more choice, and delivering solutions that are easy to learn and use. Our mission is simple: help people achieve new levels of creativity and productivity.

Corel's product lines include CorelDRAW® Graphics Suite, Corel® Painter®, Corel® PaintShop® Pro, Corel® VideoStudio®, Corel® WordPerfect® Office, MindManager®, Pinnacle Studio, ReviverSoft®, Roxio Creator®, Roxio® Toast and WinZip®. For more information on Corel, please visit: .

© 2016 Corel Corporation. All rights reserved. Corel, the Corel logo, the Corel Balloon logo, AfterShot, CorelDRAW, MindManager, Painter, PaintShop, Particle, ParticleShop, Pinnacle Studio, ReviverSoft, Roxio, Roxio Creator, Toast, VideoStudio, WinZip and WordPerfect are trademarks or registered trademarks of Corel Corporation and/or its subsidiaries in Canada, the U.S. and elsewhere. All other trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners. Patents:

To view the images accompanying this press release, click on the following links:

Contacts:



Alex Brazeau





More information:

http://www.corel.com



PressRelease by

Corel

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 09/19/2016 - 14:22

Language: English

News-ID 495557

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Corel

Stadt: COLOGNE, GERMANY





Number of hits: 32



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease