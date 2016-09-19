Caribou Coffee Launches Community Video Project to Honor Cancer Caregivers

Premium Coffeehouse Partners With TRIBUTE Platform in Memory of Original Roastmaster, Amy Erickson

(firmenpresse) - MINNEAPOLIS, MN -- (Marketwired) -- 09/19/16 -- For the past 21 years, Caribou Coffee has supported those impacted by breast cancer in memory of their original Roastmaster, Amy Erickson, who passed away from cancer in 1995. Part of their effort is to recognize the caregiver as the often unsung hero in the cancer journey. This year, Caribou Coffee is partnering with the new online platform to launch a community video project designed to pay tribute to cancer caregivers. The coffeehouse is also bringing back Amy's Blend and continuing to support the national non-profit throughout October for Breast Cancer Awareness month.

Launched in 2013 as an innovative technology for showing gratitude, is an online web application that makes it easy to organize a group, collect videos and create a beautiful collaborative video montage. Beginning today, people can visit and in less than 60 seconds record their own video to recognize and thank caregivers. For every #CaribouTribute video submitted, Caribou will donate $5 to CancerCare, a national nonprofit organization committed to helping people cope with cancer through counseling, support groups, education and financial assistance*.

"We recognize that everyone knows an 'Amy,' whether as a patient, survivor or a supporter," said Michele Vig, Chief Marketing Officer, Caribou Coffee. "During tough times many people jump in to assume the caregiver role. Through our partnership with Tribute, we're making it easy to share appreciation and thanks with these friends, family, neighbors and colleagues that provide their love and support. We hope to collect hundreds of stories to help us get one step closer to reaching our goal of donating $250,000 to CancerCare."

"Tribute started as the most meaningful gift I had ever received from my friends and family. After hearing how difficult it was to create the personalized video montage, we developed an online platform to simplify the process," said Andrew Horn, Co-founder, Tribute. "We believe that empowering people to share their gratitude more openly and actively will have a profound impact on relationships and happiness around the globe. We're excited to partner with Caribou Coffee to collect Tributes to caregivers and produce a meaningful video montage filled with gratitude and kind words, all in honor of Amy."

To learn more about Amy and her impact on Caribou, visit and watch Caribou Coffee's Tribute to Amy video. Amy's Blend, a vibrant and sweet blend, combining citrus and melon flavors with a smooth, silky finish and Amy's Blend Dark Roast, a combination of sweet and floral aromas with fruit undertones and a clean finish, will be available at Caribou coffeehouses across the country throughout October. Ten percent of all Amy's Blend coffee and merchandise will continue to support CancerCare (up to $250,000).

On National Coffee Day (September 29), Caribou will donate a cup of coffee to caregivers at support centers and hospitals throughout country for every cup of Amy's Blend purchased. Over the past 21 years, Caribou Coffee has given approximately $2.75 million to cancer non-profits through Amy's Blend.

Visit to and submit your own Tribute to Caregivers. Share your Tribute on social media using #CaribouTribute.

*Minimum donation: $100,000. Maximum donation: $250,000.

Founded in 1992, Caribou Coffee is the second largest company-operated premium coffeehouse in the United States with more than 270* company-owned stores and 31* Coffee & Bagels stores in partnership with Einstein Bros. Bagels, 136* domestic license locations in 19* states and 262* international franchise stores in 12* countries. Caribou Coffee provides high quality, handcrafted beverages and food options to fuel life's adventures, both big and small. Known for a commitment to sustainability, the Company was the first major U.S. coffeehouse to serve 100% Rainforest Alliance Certified coffees and espresso. Caribou Coffee products can also be found in grocery stores, mass retailers, club stores, foodservice providers, hotels, entertainment venues and online. To learn more about Caribou Coffee, visit its , , or . Sign up for Caribou Coffee's loyalty program, Caribou Perks, on the Caribou Coffee mobile app at any app store.

*Store counts are accurate as of September 2016.

Image Available:



Image Available:

Image Available:

Embedded Video Available:

Contact:

Kelly Jones

646-459-9652





More information:

http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3057007



PressRelease by

Caribou Coffee

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 09/19/2016 - 14:30

Language: English

News-ID 495560

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Caribou Coffee

Stadt: MINNEAPOLIS, MN





Number of hits: 24



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease