Westhaven Completes Initial Field Work; Assays 21 g/t Gold on Its Prospect Valley Gold Property

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/19/16 -- Westhaven Ventures Inc. (TSX VENTURE: WHN) reports it has completed a two month soil sampling, mapping and prospecting program on its newly acquired 10,871 hectare Prospect Valley gold property, located on the Spences Bridge Gold Belt (SBGB) approximately 30 kilometres to the west of Merritt, B.C.

A total of 1,028 soil samples were collected in the area southeast and east of the Discovery Zones where there are two magnetic low anomalies that share similar linear features to those at the Discovery Zones. Detailed mapping and prospecting covered areas with little to no prior exploration.

Discovery Trend

The Discovery Trend is defined as a 4-kilometre northeast trending magnetic low of which 1.8 kilometres thus far has been identified as containing mineralized quartz veining. To date there have been 45 holes drilled on the Discovery Trend including an intercept grading 1.57 g/t gold over 45.70 metres and higher grade intercepts grading 22.20 g/t gold over 0.97 metre and 12.20 g/t gold over 1.33 metres. Mineralogical and alteration studies indicate potential for a high grade mineral system at depth.

Mapping and prospecting were carried out over targets north of the Discovery Zones along the Discovery Trend. Quartz veining is confirmed to continue northward along the Discovery Trend to the Ridge Target, 1.2 kilometres northeast of the Discovery North Zone. Preliminary surface sample results have indicated that mineralized quartz continues at least 250 metres northeast of the Discovery North Zone where a grab sample of subangular quartz-calcite, from abundant altered and veined hostrock float suspected to be near source, returned assays of 21.7 g/t Au (gold) and 17.65 g/t Ag (silver).

This represents a new discovery, with a significantly higher gold grade than that which has been encountered in all previous surface and drill sampling along the Discovery Trend.

Mapping and aeromagnetic survey data has confirmed that the Northeast Extension Zone Target, 1.3 kilometres northeast of Discovery North, is along a subparallel en-echelon structure 250 metres east of the Discovery Trend. Previous reconnaissance sampling of quartz veins over a 70-metre strike length has returned assays ranging from 0.12 g/t Au to 4.53 g/t Au. Aeromagnetic data suggests this structure has a strike length of at least 1.7 kilometres, most of which remains underexplored.

Southeast of the Discovery Trend

Mapping was carried out over portions of the soil grid, 1.5 to 5 kilometres east of the Discovery Trend. A series of linear magnetic lows of similar northeast strike as the Discovery Trend anomalies were targeted in the soil sampling. Some of the magnetic lows were found to be related to weakly magnetic andesite units contained within a strongly magnetic gently east dipping basalt sequence. Several of the magnetic lows with coincident soil geochemical anomalies in Au and Ag remain to be field checked. Please see for more information on the Prospect Valley gold property.

The Spences Bridge Gold Belt (SBGB)

Westhaven owns a 100%-interest in over 29,000 hectares within the prospective SBGB, which is situated within a geological and structural setting similar to other significant epithermal gold-silver systems. It is close to existing transportation and infrastructure allowing for cost-effective exploration. The SBGB is a 110-kilometre northwest-trending belt of intermediate to felsic volcanic rocks dominated by the Cretaceous Spences Bridge group. These relatively underexplored volcanic rocks are highly prospective for epithermal style gold mineralization. Westhaven has been working on the SBGB since 2011.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

WESTHAVEN VENTURES INC.

Gareth Thomas, Director

About Westhaven Ventures Inc.

Westhaven Ventures Inc. is a Canadian based exploration company focused on the acquisition and exploration of prospective resource properties. Westhaven is focused on advancing its Shovelnose and Prospect Valley gold projects in British Columbia. Westhaven trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol WHN. For further information, please call 604-681-5558 or visit Westhaven's website at .

Qualified Person Statement

L. John Peters, P.Geo., who is a Qualified Person within the context of National Instrument 43-101 has read and takes responsibility for this release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

