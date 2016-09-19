IDS shows new products and developments at VISION show 2016

New industrial camera models featuring USB 3.1 and Gigabit Ethernet connectors

(PresseBox) - At this year's VISION show from 8th to 10th November in Stuttgart, industrial camera manufacturer IDS Imaging Development Systems will be introducing a number of new camera series featuring USB 3.1 and GigE connectors. The focus will be on more powerful sensors, robust housing and connection technology, as well as on a simple integration of the cameras. Visitors will see impressive application demos, and a wide range of solutions from classical machine vision and 3D robot vision to embedded vision and ITS applications.

The extremely rugged design of the GigE uEye FA camera featuring an IP65/67 housing and M12 X-Type circular connector will be one of the highlights. It is specially designed for applications in factory automation or the harshest environments, using the available bandwidth of the interface to an optimum. In addition, IDS will be presenting its first GigE Vision camera. It enables customers to choose whether they want to take advantage of the GigE Vision standard or of IDS? own software package that supports all the features of all the modern sensors.

For the first time, a new industrial camera series with a USB 3.1 Type-C connector will be seen at the VISION show. A housed version will be available as well as a single-board version with different lens holders. The series particularly addresses OEM customers looking for a cost-effective and space-saving project camera that is easy to integrate into small spaces. The camera series consists of models with various sensors, starting with the 2 MP IMX290 sensor and 6 MP IMX178 sensor from Sony.

In the future-oriented field of 3D imaging, IDS comes up with an exciting development: the stereo camera Ensenso X is based on an even more flexible approach featuring a projector unit. Different cameras with variable working distances can be mounted on the unit. Thus different working distances and angles can be realized in future, as well as applications with larger objects such as pallets or entire rooms.



Numerous exhibition demonstrations will show the possibilities and features of the cameras e.g. bin picking, pallet detection and a multi-camera system with 16 USB 3.0 cameras.





