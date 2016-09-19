Capital Index launches Capital Index China as part of planned international expansion; posts strong August 2016 numbers

(firmenpresse) - Capital Index is pleased to announce the launch of its dedicated Capital Index China website (www.capitalindex.com/cn) as the next step in its planned international expansion as business growth continues.



On the launch of Capital Index China, Robert Woolfe, Chief Executive of Capital Index comments;



China has long been a market that we identified as being suitable for development within the Capital Index group. The appetite for our offering amongst the large number of Chinese retail FX traders is self-evident. Making China a central part of our continued growth can only be fully achieved by engaging with this market in a clear and transparent manner. Capital Index China does exactly this. As we move in to Q1 2017 Capital Index will broaden our reach even further in to Asia.



The launch follows swiftly on the back of the strong August 2016 numbers Capital Index has just posted. August has been its best month in terms of number of trades executed and number of clients dealing. In fact, contrary to the degree of negative sentiment in the City post the UK Brexit vote at the end of June, trading volumes have been very good.





