Institution of Engineering and Technology names 2016 Achievement Award winners

(firmenpresse) - The Institution of Engineering and Technology has today announced the winners of its prestigious Achievement Awards which recognise individuals who have made an outstanding contribution to engineering and electronics.



Dr Andy Harter, the founder and CEO of RealVNC, will receive the Faraday Medal, the most prestigious achievement IET prize, for developing and commercialising the VNC technology which enables the remote sharing of computer screens. He has grown RealVNC from a startup to an international business that works with some of the largest technology companies.



The Mensforth Manufacturing Medal will be awarded to Tom Williams, the COO of Airbus, for his achievements as a world-class production engineer. Mr Williams who is currently responsible for ensuring the Airbus manufacturing supply chain can deliver its burgeoning order book of the current A380 and new generation A350XWB.



Prof Alan E Willner, who has developed a way of twisting light to increase the speed and capacity of the optical fibres that are the backbone of the internet, will be awarded the JJ Thomson Medal for Electronics.



Prof Jean Armstrong who invented a range of new techniques for carrying data through optical and wireless applications which improve their efficiency and quality will receive the Mountbatten Medal. Prof Armstrong is also known as a powerful advocate for women in engineering.



Those receiving an Achievement Medal this year include Prof Moeness G Amin who has developed radar imaging technique which allows people to see through walls; Prof Mark Williams who applied a 3D high-resolution scanning technique to revolutionise crime investigation by the police, and Dr Michael Aldred whose work enabled Dyson to launch the first mass-market robotic vacuum cleaner.



Naomi Climer, IET President, said:



Its a privilege to celebrate the talent of these individuals whose work is at the leading edge of their respective fields.





Their achievements not only push the boundaries of their industry but ultimately improve the way we all live and work, reinforcing the critical role that engineers play in our society.



The winners, who were nominated by their peers and selected by a panel of IET judges, are leading engineers and technicians, who will now be invited to collect their awards at a prestigious awards ceremony on 16 November.



The remaining winner of the IET Volunteer Medal will be announced at the IET Achievement Awards ceremony.



The Achievement Awards are part of the IETs Achievement Awards and Scholarships programme, which this year provided over £1million in awards, prizes and scholarships to celebrate excellence and research in the sector and encourage the next generation of engineers and technicians.



All IET awards seek to inspire and reward engineering excellence, from apprentices at the start of their careers through to reputable, established professional engineers and technicians.



Find out more about the Achievement Awards here: www.theiet.org/achievement.







