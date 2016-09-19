Henry Company Selects CallidusCloud Commissions

(firmenpresse) - DUBLIN, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/19/16 -- (NASDAQ: CALD), a global leader in cloud-based , , and solutions, announced today that , a leader in Building Solutions, has selected CallidusCloud .

Commissions is delivered as part of CallidusCloud's suite, a SaaS suite that is designed to help businesses drive enterprise engagement, sales performance management and sales effectiveness throughout the sales cycle with award-winning, multi-tenant cloud software.

Henry Company is a leader in Building Envelope Systems®, managing the flow of water, vapor, air and energy from foundation to roof. Henry professionals offer designers, contractors and building owners a combination of technical experience, a belief in sustainability and a commitment to provide quality products. Henry Company's headquarters are in El Segundo, California, with offices and manufacturing facilities throughout the United States and Canada.

Callidus Software Inc. (NASDAQ: CALD), doing business as CallidusCloud®, is the global leader in cloud based sales, marketing, learning and customer experience solutions. CallidusCloud enables organizations to accelerate and maximize their lead to money process with a complete suite of solutions that identify the right leads, ensure proper territory and quota distribution, enable sales forces, automate configure price quote, and streamline sales compensation -- driving bigger deals, faster. Approximately 4,800 leading organizations, across all industries, rely on CallidusCloud to optimize the lead to money process to close more deals for more money in record time.

