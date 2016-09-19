Kansas Drug Attorney Reports Marijuana Busts and Wrecks are Up

A Kansas drug attorney group is working to spread the word that wrecks involving weed are on the rise.

A Kansas drug attorney group is working to spread the word that wrecks involving weed are on the rise. To combat this, the law enforcement agencies across the country are making massive marijuana busts, particularly on and near interstates.







The movement comes in the wake of a report published by AAA regarding wrecks involving marijuana. Data amassed comes from the agencyÂÂs own research, as well as information from the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). Nearly every state has seen an increase in the number of fatal wrecks, in which the driver tested positive for tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). THC is the compound found in varying concentrations in recreational marijuana that is responsible for the ÂÂhighÂÂ people feel when smoking it or ingesting it. It exists in very minor amounts in medicinal marijuana variants.



Between the two most recent reporting years, there has been an 8-percent increase in the number of drivers testing positive for THC in fatal collisions, from 32,675 to 35,200. This is the greatest increase in more than 50 years, per the NHTSA. A sizable increase has also occurred in the total percentage of fatal wrecks TCH has been involved in. Prior to the legalization of marijuana in certain states, THC was only involved in 8-percent of the collisions. Now, 17-percent of drivers in fatal collisions test positive for the compound.









At this point in time, AAA says that current law enforcement tests are ineffective, as they can only verify the presence of THC in someoneÂÂs system. They cannot tell if someone is actually impaired by the compound and, unlike alcohol, each person behaves differently after ingesting it. The agency calls for better law enforcement testing, which includes a positive THC test and some sort of field test of behavior and cognitive ability.



Local law enforcement agencies continue to scour the roadways for anyone they believe to be impaired and have placed a special focus on the interstates. This is largely an attempt to stop marijuana from being brought into the state, as well as to prevent it from being distributed throughout the state. Consequences for driving with TCH in oneÂÂs system, or for possessing and trafficking marijuana, remain harsh and can include prison time.



About Kansas Interstate Drug Lawyer



Kansas Interstate Drug Lawyer provides information about drug laws, charges, offenses, and possible defenses for those accused of crimes, as well as for their families.





