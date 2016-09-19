New products from Schneider-Kreuznach at photokina

(PresseBox) - Optics specialist Schneider-Kreuznach unveils new filters at photokina 2016. They include B+W ND filters produced with new coating technology, B+W filter holders for 100 x 100 x 2 mm filter discs, and B+W underwater and outdoor filter sets for use with GoPro action cameras. The company also presents its Exakta product line. These are joined by Schneider-Kreuznach?s product ranges for professional film shooting, such as Xenon FF-Prime and Cine-Xenar III lens series for film, TV and cinema productions as well as its motion picture and television filters for creative solutions and effects.

New-generation B+W ND filters for slim XS-Pro Digital filters and 100 x 100 mm sheet filters

Schneider-Kreuznach?s new ND filters are made with excellent, finely cut and polished special glass. The ND filter effect has been improved thanks to a combination of three different coatings achieved using a specially developed thin-film technology. To prevent distracting reflections, the coating includes a multi-layer anti-reflective part with seven layers on each side of the filter. The outer layer is dirt and water-repellent. Light absorption is extremely even across the entire visible area, producing perfect, color-neutral images. This new coating technology also means that ND filters can now be produced for the slim B+W XS-Pro Digital filter line. These XS-Pro filters have an extremely slim brass mount, making them ideal for discerning users of mirrorless system and DSLR cameras. Despite its slim design, the mount is fully equipped with a front thread for further accessories such as a lens hood or snap-on lens cover. The XS-Pro filter line is available from Ø 30.5 mm and is supplemented with a Ø 95 mm version.

B+W filter holders for 100 x 100 x 2 mm filter discs

This filter holder has adjustable screws that can be adapted to fluctuations in the thickness of the filter glass. The slots of the filter holder can hold up to three plug-in filters with a width of 100 mm and a glass thickness of 2 mm. The filter holder can be attached to lens diameters of varying sizes using exchangeable adapter rings. Direct adapter rings are also available for lens connectors with a diameter of 67, 72, 77 and 82 mm. They have an internal thread for screw-on filters, allowing a polarizing filter to be attached and optimally positioned. Further adapter rings from the B+W range are available for intermediate sizes.



The new ND filters are ideally suited to 2 mm plug-in systems. B+W graduated ND filters 701 and 702 are also available as 100 x 150 x 2 mm filters. The filter discs are colored neutral gray on one half with as smooth transition to the other half. The rectangular sheet filters can be inserted into the filter holder and rotated to align the graduation to the horizon exactly. The filter discs are dimensionally stable thanks to the glass substrate and therefore cannot warp or distort. They are resistant to scratches and have a longer life than plastic when properly looked after.

B+W filter sets for GoPro action cameras

When taking photos underwater, the light conditions and colors change considerably. Whereas in the air, a difference is only noticeable at extreme altitude changes, in the water, colors change after just a few meters of depth, generally producing disappointing images if no filter is used. Filters enable better image reproduction in underwater photography and simplify post-processing. B+W adapters are now available for using screw-in filters with GoPro camera models Hero 3, Hero 3+ and Hero 4. The filter mount is pushed onto the frame of the standard housing and fastened into place. Filters with a standard 58 mm connector can be attached to the front part of the filter mount. The filter adapter is designed so that the entire device is immediately enveloped by water when immersed, ensuring that a mixture of water and air does not occur and that air bubbles are prevented. The hinged frame means that the filter can be quickly removed to switch from underwater to overwater photos.

B+W underwater set

This set comprises a B+W 58 filter mount for the GoPro standard housing (40 m) and the two most important underwater filters, red and magenta, to quickly and easily compensate disturbing color casts. The red filter is used in blue water, the magenta filter in green.

Outdoor set

As well as the B+W 58 filter mount for the GoPro standard housing, this set includes an ND and a polarizing filter. Depending on the application, ND filters attenuate the available light to produce more balanced images. Used deliberately to extend the exposure time, they can produce exciting images such as tracer effects, flowing water or blurred cloudy skies. The polarizing filter reduces reflections, increases color saturation and creates stronger contrasts.

B+W cleaning and care set

To prevent unwanted reductions in contrast and color saturation due to stray light, ghost images or reflections, cleaning the lenses and filters regularly and properly with professional cleaning and care products is recommended. The washable B+W microfiber cloth cleans thoroughly and is especially suitable for tempered optical surfaces such as photographic filters and lenses. The B+W cleaning brush made of extremely fine goat hair removes loose dust and dirt particles from sensitive optical surfaces gently and effectively. The hairs of the brush are natural, uncolored and uncut to ensure that the ends are not angular. The B+W air blower helps to remove loose dust from sensitive optical surfaces without touching them. The powerful air stream can be directly precisely thanks to the attached air nozzle. It is ideal for lenses, filters, inaccessible areas of sensitive device surfaces and to remove dust from the inside of precision devices without damaging the device. Thanks to highly effective cleansing agents, the B+W cleaning spray for highly sensitive optical surfaces removes even stubborn dirt particles that the brush and microfiber cloth alone cannot clean.

B+W Exakta filter line

The Exakta filter line comprises filters from the former Praktica product range. Like B+W filters, they are ?made in Germany? and produced in state-of-the-art production plants. Exakta filters are extremely cost-effective and are designed for price-conscious beginners. The range includes basic models, UV + Protection filters as well as circular polarizing filters. They are all MC-coated and available with 49, 52, 55, 58, 62, 67, 72 and 77 mm diameters. The filters comprise high-quality optical glass and a mount made of black anodized aluminum.

Medium format lenses

Schneider-Kreuznach leaf shutter lenses were developed in cooperation with the medium format manufacturer PhaseOne. They build on decades of experience in high-resolution optics and are among the sharpest lenses on the market. Each lens features maximum image quality and resolution, even in difficult light conditions. With an integrated leaf shutter, this range of lenses offers flash sync speeds of up to 1/1600s. They can achieve a resolution of more than 100 MP. The lenses are sold exclusively via PhaseOne.

Xenon full-frame primes

In the field of digital cinematography, Schneider-Kreuznach produces the FF-Prime lens series for sophisticated film and TV productions. The 4K lens series has been developed for cameras with full-format sensors (36 mm x 24 mm) and covers the full 43.3 mm image circle in HDSLR cameras like the Sony A7R/S or the Canon 5D Mark III. The outstanding features of these lenses include their easy handling and the overall organic impression of the images they produce. They are ideal for use in commercials, feature movies, documentary films, TV series and image films.

Cine-Xenar III series

The Cine-Xenar III film lenses have been developed for cameras with a Super 35 sensor (18.6 x 24.8 mm). The 6K lenses feature outstanding optical quality, a very low distortion, extremely reduced breathing and an excellent bokeh. As a result, all the focal lengths in the range create films with a consistent look.

MPTV filter line

Professional MPTV filters from Schneider-Kreuznach for film, video and television recordings are suitable for matte boxes measuring 4" x 4", 4" x 5.65" und 6" x 6". They deliver uncompromising optical performance for the best recording results. The portfolio of optical glass filters offers a wide choice for different shooting situations.

At this year?s photokina, Dutch filmmaker Remco Hekker together with product manager Piet Thiele will describe how to produce a certain film look, among other things, in his presentations ?Cine lenses: More than getting a sharp image?. MPTV filter expert Ira Tiffen will explain how to achieve the best possible filter effects in his talks ?Best of Both Worlds: Optical and Digital Filter Effects?.

For more information on all Schneider-Kreuznach products, visit us at photokina on 20 September 2016 in Halle 4.2, D20



The Schneider Group specializes in developing and producing high-performance lenses for film and photography, cinema projection lenses, as well as industrial optics, filter systems and precision mechanics. The group comprises Jos. Schneider Optische Werke (Bad Kreuznach, Göttingen), founded in Bad Kreuznach in 1913, and its subsidiaries Pentacon (Dresden), Schneider-Optics (New York, Los Angeles), Schneider Asia Pacific (Hongkong) and Schneider Optical Technologies (Shenzhen). The company's main brand is "Schneider-Kreuznach".

It has around 620 employees worldwide, with 390 based in its German headquarters. For years now the group has been a world market leader in the area of high-performance lenses.





