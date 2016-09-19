At G2E 2016, Gaming Standards Association (GSA) Celebrates 18 Years of Standards Leadership

Annual Meeting, Technical Update Highlight Organization's Activity at Show

(firmenpresse) - LAS VEGAS, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 09/19/16 -- For the past 18 years, the Gaming Standards Association (GSA) has provided global leadership, guiding the gaming industry toward open, universal standards that have provided the framework for unleashed creativity and development. Now in booth #4100 at G2E 2016, GSA will celebrate 18 years as the only standards setting association in the gaming industry.

"For that past 18 years, GSA has been and continues to be where the industry collaborates. The unprecedented level of cooperation between suppliers, operators and regulators from across industry disciplines and around the world has laid a solid and ever-growing foundation for development," said GSA President Peter DeRaedt. "We invite the industry to join us at G2E to discuss where we are and share our vision on expanding global collaboration."

GSA will also hold its Annual Meeting on Wednesday, September 28 from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. in Veronese Room 2404. In addition to committee updates, a major operator will provide their observations on the benefits of utilizing GSA's standards to improve ROI. Members and non-members are invited to join the meeting. Registration is free, required and is available now at this link: .

Additionally, GSA Protocol Director Ethan Tower will present a Technical Update on Thursday, September 29 from 11:00 a.m. to Noon, also in Veronese Room 2404. Tower will provide an in-depth update of GSA's new communication & online gaming standards. .

GSA standards are available for free to all GSA members on GSA's website, . There is a level of membership for every budget. Visit to learn more. Join GSA as a member today and join GSA on , , and .

Aristocrat Technologies Inc.; International Game Technology (IGT); Konami Gaming Inc.; NOVOMATIC Gaming Industries Gmbh; Playtech, (PTEC.L), Scientific Games International (SGMS), & Sega Sammy Creation, Inc.

Ainsworth Game Technology Inc.; Alberta Gaming & Liquor Commission; Amatic Industries GmbH; APEX pro gaming; Appolonia; Ares Way; Atlantic Lottery Corporation; BMM Testlabs; Casinos Austria; CasinoFlex Systems; Casino Technology; ComTrade Gaming; Combination AB; Crane Payment Innovations; eBet Gaming Systems Pty., Ltd.; European Casino Association; Everi; FortuNet, Inc. (FTNT); Gamblit Gaming, LLC; Gaming Laboratories International, LLC. (GLI); Gaming Consultants International; Gaming Technologies Association; Gauselman GmbH; Ganlot; Grand Vision Gaming; Innovative Technology; Intralot S.A. (INLr.AT); Inspired Gaming Group Ltd.; Interblock USA; Isle of Capri Casinos, Inc. (ISLE); Loto-Que?bec; Kobetron; Macao Polytechnic Institute; Macau Gaming Equipment Manufacturers Association; Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries Corporation; Maxgaming; Multi-State Lottery Association; Nidec Sankyo Corporation; Oregon Lottery; Radical Blue Gaming; Random Consulting; RAY; Seminole Tribe of Florida; Seoul National University of Science & Technology; Smartgames Software Hardware Systems Holdings Ltd.; techno-consult GmbH; Transact Technologies Incorporated (TACT); U1 Gaming; Universal de Desarrollos Electronicos, S.A.; UNLV International Gaming Institute; Western Canada Lottery Corporation.

