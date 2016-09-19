Liberty Security Makes the 2016 PROFIT 500 List of Canada's Fastest-Growing Companies

(firmenpresse) - EDMONTON, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/19/16 -- For the third year in a row, Liberty will be featured by Canadian Business and PROFIT on the 28th annual PROFIT 500, the definitive ranking of Canada's Fastest-Growing Companies. Published in the October issue of Canadian Business and at PROFITguide.com, the PROFIT 500 ranks Canadian businesses by their five-year revenue growth.

"It's an honour to be recognized in the PROFIT 500 again this year," says Managing Partner, Nathan Baldry. "Our successes and growth each year can be attributed to our loyal customers and hard working staff. Surrounding ourselves with good partners and key relationships has allowed for consistent and steady growth these past 10 years."

"Companies become a part of the PROFIT 500 through innovative thinking, smart strategy and sheer grit," says James Cowan, Editor-in-chief of PROFIT and Canadian Business. "These firms demonstrate what Canadian entrepreneurs can achieve, both at home and across the globe."

About PROFIT and PROFITguide.com

PROFIT: Your Guide to Business Success is Canada's preeminent media brand dedicated to the management issues and opportunities facing small and mid-sized businesses. For 34 years, Canadian entrepreneurs across a vast array of economic sectors have remained loyal to PROFIT because it's a timely and reliable source of actionable information that helps them achieve business success and get the recognition they deserve for generating positive economic and social change. Visit PROFIT online at PROFITguide.com.

About Canadian Business

Founded in 1928, Canadian Business is the longest-serving, best-selling and most-trusted business publication in the country. With a total brand readership of more than 1.1 million, it is the country's premier media brand for executives and senior business leaders. It fuels the success of Canada's business elite with a focus on the things that matter most: leadership, innovation, business strategy and management tactics. We provide concrete examples of business achievement, thought-provoking analysis and compelling storytelling, all in an elegant package with bold graphics and great photography. Canadian Business-what leadership looks like.

About Liberty

Incorporated in 2005, Liberty is based in Edmonton, Alberta and provides security, automation, video surveillance and seniors care solutions to residential, commercial and healthcare customers across Canada. We have installed over 40,000 residential and commercial systems in 9 provinces and 3 territories. Liberty also services over 90 Health Care facilities in Western Canada. With an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau, Liberty is an Alberta Venture Magazine Fast Growth 50 and PROFIT 500 Fast Growth Company.

