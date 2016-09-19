MemSQL to Showcase Powerful Real-Time Applications for Geospatial, IoT, and Supply Chain Operations at Oracle OpenWorld

(firmenpresse) - SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/19/16 -- MemSQL (), provider of the fastest database platform for real-time analytics, today announced that it will exhibit at Oracle OpenWorld from September 19-21 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco. The conference offers attendees three full days of keynotes from industry leaders, access to database innovation, and insight on drivers accelerating the data industry.

As a memory-optimized, distributed database, MemSQL provides fast data ingest and concurrent analytics for companies across industries wanting to understand and impact their businesses in real time. A key benefit of MemSQL is flexible deployment and customizable data loading tools that allow users to pair the database with legacy solutions. Several customers use MemSQL in conjunction with the Oracle database -- MemSQL fulfills the speed and scalability requirements for advanced analytics on fresh data. To learn more about these use cases, visit:

At Oracle OpenWorld, MemSQL will showcase three real-time applications:

Supercar: a geospatial demonstration leveraging a dataset of 170 million real-world taxi rides. By sampling this dataset and creating real-time records while simultaneously querying the data, Supercar simulates the ability to monitor and derive insights across hundreds of thousands of objects on the go.

PowerStream: an Internet of Things (IoT) simulation with visualizations and alerts based on real-time data from 2 million sensors across global wind farms.

MemEx: a showcase application demonstrating how in today's real-time world, enterprises like FedEx and Amazon can leverage predictive analytics to improve supply chain operations and drive revenue.

Attendees can drop by the MemSQL booth #1821 to receive a complimentary copy of the company's O'Reilly Book: Building Real-Time Data Pipelines, as well as a chance to win an Estes Proto-X Drone.

What: Oracle OpenWorld 2016



When: Monday, September 19 to Wednesday, September 21, 2016

Where: Booth #1821, Moscone Center, San Francisco

For more information, visit:

MemSQL delivers the leading database platform for real-time analytics. Global enterprises use MemSQL to achieve peak performance and optimize data efficiency. With the combined power of database, data warehouse, and streaming workloads in one system, MemSQL helps companies anticipate problems before they occur, turn insights into actions, and stay relevant in a rapidly changing world. Visit or follow us .

More information:

http://www.memsql.com



