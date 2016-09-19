Dataguise Makes Data Great Again With DgSecure 6.0 for Oracle Enterprise Customers at OpenWorld 2016

Dataguise Unleashes the Full Potential of Data for Oracle Database 12c Users With Security and Compliance Solution for the Detection, Protection, Auditing, and Monitoring of Sensitive Data

(firmenpresse) - SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/19/16 -- , a technology leader in secure business execution, today announced demonstrations of its DgSecure 6.0 security and compliance platform for sensitive data at Oracle OpenWorld 2016 in San Francisco, September 18-22 at the Networking Station in the Database Showcase. DgSecure 6.0 provides for the detection, protection, auditing, and monitoring of sensitive data in Oracle database environments with new features that include real-time database breach monitoring and alerts for the prevention of data loss or unauthorized access.

Oracle OpenWorld San Francisco is a business and technology conference featuring more than 1,700 educational sessions and 2,000 technology demonstrations from more than 300 partners. Attendees gain valuable product and industry-specific insight to help transform their businesses with Oracle and its partner network. At the 2016 event, Dataguise will preview its latest generation software superior data governance of Oracle Database 12c environments.

With the obligation of organizations to comply with regulatory requirements surrounding the protection of consumer and other sensitive business data, database and security administrators must orchestrate the right combination of systems, policies, and practices to protect sensitive data. Such data may include attorney/client privileged information, payment card industry (PCI) information, personally identifiable information (PII), protected health information (PHI), and more. Penalties for non-compliance often run into the millions as was the case with Anthem in 2015 where the financial impact on the healthcare organization exceeded $100 million as part of the notification process of 80 million people and free identify theft and credit monitoring services offered after a major breach.(1)

Dataguise detects sensitive data assets in database environments on premises or in the cloud. The company supports a wide range of database platforms including Oracle, SQL Server, DB2, and Teradata. DgSecure includes four significant capabilities, including sensitive data detection, protection, auditing, and monitoring. DgSecure Detect enables users to discover, count, and report the exact location of sensitive data assets in real time wherever they live or move across data repositories. DgSecure Protect ensures data is protected in the event of an audit or breach. DgSecure Audit helps users to understand and assess sensitive data risks across the enterprise or cloud environments and DgSecure Monitor identifies potential data breaches in minutes, providing an early warning system focused solely on sensitive data.

"Databases remain one of the most compromised data assets as both internal and external forces zero in on database servers to steal sensitive information," said JT Sison, Vice President of Marketing and Business Development. "As they are often the heart of any organization, flush with customer records or confidential business data, IT professionals must protect these assets with proven solutions. Dataguise has been a vanguard at the forefront of database security and compliance since the company's founding. Oracle OpenWorld provides an opportunity to share our stories of success with industry leaders that rely on Oracle database solutions."

Visit Dataguise in Moscone South during the event at the Networking Station in the Database Showcase to receive a free "Make Data Great Again" baseball cap.

Dataguise is the leader in secure business execution, delivering data-centric security solutions that detect and protect an enterprise's sensitive data, no matter where it lives or who needs to leverage it. Dataguise solutions free the enterprise from traditional security constraints to support the data-driven organization and maximize the business value of information. DgSecure by Dataguise makes data security painless, delivering a powerful solution that provides the highest level of protection without the need for programming. The company is proud to secure the data of many Fortune 500 companies committed to responsible data stewardship. To learn more about how Dataguise is spearheading the secure data revolution, visit: .

(1) ZDNet, Anthem data breach cost likely to smash $100 million barrier,

