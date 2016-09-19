Lightower Awarded Nationwide Sales to All Federal Government Agencies Through GSA IT Schedule 70 Contract

Allows Lightower to Deliver All-Fiber Network Services to Any Federal Government Agency, and to State and Local Governments Through Cooperative Purchasing

(firmenpresse) - BOXBOROUGH, MA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/19/16 -- , the premier provider of all-fiber, high-performance networking solutions delivered over its own network, announced today it was awarded a U.S. Government Services Administration (GSA) Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) 070 contract, #GS35F465DA. This long-term IT contract adds Lightower to a pre-approved list of technology companies for federal purchases, thereby simplifying the procurement process and further ensuring government agencies receive high quality, cost-effective networking services.

Focused on operational excellence, the GSA is committed to delivering the best value in technology for federal agencies. By working with high quality telecom providers like Lightower, the GSA ensures it can meet agency-specific network requirements, as well as plan for future growth and needs.

"Lightower has been aggressively expanding our high performance network across the Mid-Atlantic in areas like Washington, DC, Virginia, and Maryland," stated , Chief Executive Officer of Lightower. "With the GSA Contract designation, we will be able to design and build customized fiber network solutions for federal, state and local government agencies all along this corridor."

As part of the contract, Lightower can work directly with government agencies and engineer robust with services such as dark fiber, Ethernet, wavelengths, and Internet access. The company is also able to provide all-fiber connectivity to over 250 data centers as well as to major cloud providers including Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and Office 365, through Lightower solutions.

Lightower has the ability to deliver private, secure and diverse all-fiber transport services to support the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP), a government-wide program that standardizes security assessment, authorization, and continuous monitoring for cloud products and services. In addition, Lightower can support efforts by the Federal Data Center Consolidation Initiative (FDCCI), which aims to reduce IT costs, increase efficiencies and leverage the latest in technology.

To learn more about Lightower Fiber Networks, please visit or call (888) LT-FIBER.

Lightower Fiber Networks is the premier provider of all-fiber, high-performance networking solutions delivered over our own network, enabling award-winning customer support and service reliability. Lightower delivers customized solutions to thousands of customers in health care, financial services, media and content, cloud infrastructure, carriers, government, education, and other large enterprises. The Lightower Network extends over 30,000 route miles throughout the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest, providing dense connectivity to over 15,000 service locations including 250+ data centers and 5,000+ wireless towers. For more information, visit or call 1.888.LT.FIBER.

