Single source - multi-platform: z/Linux deployment made simple

Easy approval and compilation of Legacy modules using z/Linux

(PresseBox) - The transfer of transactions and batch sequences from mainframe to z/Linux in order to reduce the workload is being considered more and more frequently (see also ?Solve with z/Linux the challenges of digitization?).

A requirement for this is the compilation of Legacy modules (such as PL/I and COBOL) on the z/Linux platform. For easy entry and when transferring individual transactions or batches, the existing development environment and processes do not necessarily have to be changed. Rather, the existing deployment processes can simply be extended and the z/Linux platform attached as a new destination.

The processes behind it (source transfer, source code modifications if applicable, compilation, evaluation and return of the compilation notifications) are automated and remain transparent for application development. The administration of the source code therefore remains central and thereby follows the ?single source ? multi-platform? approach.

ITGAIN provides manufacturer-independent advice on selecting the right compiler for z/Linux and applies its experience in the creation of automated sequences that enable trouble-free compilation and execution of Legacy modules via z/Linux.



ITGAIN is a consulting company with a strong professional and technical competence. Therefore, we understand the business requirements and how they should be implemented.

Our industry focus is on IT issues for insurance and finance. The theme-specific activities, we failed in transversal skills in project and quality management. The ITGAIN Consulting occupied two main topics:

Application Modernization and software engineering, as well as the data, and information management.

The third focus is the ITGAIN Academy - secure knowledge, sharing experience.

15 years ITGAIN.







Company information / Profile:

Date: 09/19/2016

