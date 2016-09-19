Frontier Announces Adjournment of Special Meeting of Shareholders

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 09/19/16 -- Frontier Rare Earths Limited ("Frontier" or the "Company") (OTCQX: FREFF) announces that the special meeting ("Meeting") of holders of ordinary shares of the Company ("Shareholders") scheduled for Thursday, September 22, 2016 has been adjourned to 10:00 a.m. (Luxembourg time) on October 6, 2016.

The record date for voting at the adjourned Meeting remains the same, being the close of business on Thursday, August 18, 2016. To be effective, a proxy must be received by Computershare Investor Services Inc. or the Secretary of the Company not later than 8:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) on October 4, 2016, or in the case of any further adjournment of the Meeting, not less than 48 hours (excluding Saturdays, Sundays and holidays) prior to the time of the adjournment.

At the Meeting, Shareholders will be asked to vote on, among other things, a special resolution relating to a proposed consolidation (the "Consolidation") of all of the Company's issued and outstanding shares on the basis of one post-Consolidation share of the Company for every 9,000,000 pre-Consolidation shares held.

Details of the Meeting and the Consolidation are further described in the Company's management information circular dated August 18, 2016 (the "Circular") that was mailed to Shareholders in August 2016 in connection with the Meeting. A copy of the Circular is also available on SEDAR at .

About Frontier Rare Earths Limited

Frontier Rare Earths Limited () is a mineral exploration and development company principally focused on the development of the Zandkopsdrift rare earth project, located in the Northern Cape Province of South Africa and the Lurio graphite project, a large flake graphite deposit in Mozambique.

