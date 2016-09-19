Philadelphia Drug Lawyer: Weed Still Sched I; Drug Attorney Needed if Arrested

(firmenpresse) - Philadelphia Drug Lawyer has announced that marijuana is expected to remain a Schedule I substance, at least until 2017. According to the DEA, the ruling on potentially reducing it to a Schedule II substance was to come through earlier this year. However, the agency has opted not to provide a response thus far.



The greatest difference between a Schedule I and a Schedule II substance is that Schedule I substances are believed to have the high potential for abuse and have no medicinal value in the governmentÂÂs eyes. This includes hard drugs, like LSD, ecstasy, and heroin. Schedule II substances still have the high potential to be abused, but they do have medicinal value. Common medications that have this classification include Ritalin, Adderall, and Oxycodone.



With marijuana still being considered a Schedule I substance, possession of it and trafficking is a very serious offense and comes with harsh penalties at a federal level. This classification also limits what research can be done on it to determine what medical benefits it may have. Although the federal government has agreed to not prosecute people for marijuana crimes in states that have legalized it, which means more research is carried out in these states as well, a national reclassification would make this possible across the entire country.



The FDA has been called upon to make a recommendation on rescheduling marijuana before, both in 2001 and 2006. Each time, the agency reported that marijuana did not meet the criteria necessary to be reduced to a Schedule II substance. This includes guidelines with no clear measurements, such as having an ÂÂadequateÂÂ number of studies on efficacy and safety, as well as having ÂÂqualified expertsÂÂ who accept that the substance has medicinal value.



Experts believe that with the legalization of marijuana in many states, the FDA now has adequate evidence to change its schedule. However, the FDA delivered its recommendation to the DEA approximately one year ago and the DEA has not made any announcements yet. TheyÂÂre expected to provide a ruling in 2017.



About Philadelphia Drug Lawyers

Philadelphia Drug Lawyers provides the public with information relating to drug crimes, individual rights, defense strategies, and news.





