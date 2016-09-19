AgreeYa to Unveil Latest QuickApps for SharePoint and Office 365 at Microsoft Ignite 2016

Global Leader in Software & Solutions Returns to Annual Microsoft Conference With a Suite of Products and Services to Help Companies Streamline Communication, Technology and Infrastructure

(firmenpresse) - FOLSOM, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/19/16 -- , a global provider of software, solutions and services for businesses across industries, is set to exhibit its technological innovations at this year's Microsoft Ignite Conference, which will take place in Atlanta, Ga. from September 26-30. During the five-day event, touted as the "technology conference of the year," AgreeYa, will highlight -- among other offerings -- its latest, out-of-the-box software designed to simplify and accelerate customizing SharePoint without coding.

In taking on this DELL-created software, AgreeYa is once again reinforcing itself as a true industry game-changer by further customizing the ways in which businesses all over the world communicate, solve problems and increase efficiency. With key enhancements of compatible with Microsoft SharePoint 2010, 2013 and 2016, tech-savvy professionals have the ability to unleash SharePoint's full potential through enabling the creation of applications that don't require complex coding, and can be easily supported, maintained and upgraded at a relatively low cost -- ensuring long-term value and return on investment.

Edit Word, Excel and PowerPoint Inside the Browser in qListView

Export Child List data to .xlsx Format in qExcelViewer

Add Lookup Value in qListForm

Select Users from People Picker Control in qListForm

Support Parent-Child Entry in qListForm and qSILisView

Bolster Support for Rating Type Column in qListForm

"In the modern, 24/7 era of digital technology and globalization, convenience and efficiency are more important than ever for businesses to keep their competitive edge," says Ajay Kaul, managing partner of AgreeYa Solutions. "QuickApps was designed to provide a faster and easier way for any company or organization to build custom applications in SharePoint. We look forward to sharing this breakthrough software at this year's highly anticipated conference."

AgreeYa experts will be onsite at the conference to demonstrate a variety of the company's software and solutions which include SMAC (Social, Mobile, Analytics and Cloud) solutions and its newly acquired software test automation tool, -- a simple, unified and reliable solution for cross devices and platform test automation that's helping organizations deliver quality software on time and within budget while reducing the time to market. Benefits of BeatBlip include up to 50 percent reduction in test cycle time, measurable saving in testing costs, improved test coverage and more.

AgreeYa will be located at booth #566. To schedule a meeting with AgreeYa experts at Microsoft Ignite, please click .

AgreeYa is a global provider of software, solutions, and services focused on deploying business-driven, technology-enabled solutions that create next-generation competitive advantages for customers. Headquartered in Folsom, Calif., AgreeYa employs more than 1,400 professionals across its 15 offices in eight countries. Over the last 17 years, AgreeYa has worked with 200+ organizations ranging from public sector, Fortune 100 firms to small and large businesses across industries. AgreeYa's software portfolio includes (award winning suite of SharePoint web parts and pre-built templates), (software test automation solution), (comprehensive end-to-end case management solution for collections agencies and law firms), (intranet and enterprise social collaboration), (desktop-on-cloud), (unified enterprise collaboration and communication suite for mobile) and (single window collaboration and communication solution on mobile for 21st century learning). As part of its solutions and services offerings, AgreeYa provides portal, content management, and collaboration on SharePoint/Office 365, cloud and infrastructure, enterprise mobility, business intelligence and big data analytics, product engineering, application development and management, independent software testing, and staffing (IT and risk/compliance/AML) solutions. For more information, visit .

Leslie Licano



Beyond Fifteen Communications, Inc.

949.733.8679





