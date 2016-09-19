Qubole Offers Big Data Service for the Oracle Cloud Platform

Native Integration With Oracle's IaaS Ecosystem Offers Comprehensive Big Data Solution for the Cloud

(firmenpresse) - SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/19/16 -- , the big data-as-a-service company, today announced that it will be offering a big data service solution for the Oracle Cloud Platform. The Qubole Data Service (QDS) will now natively integrate with the Oracle Cloud Platform, providing a robust, high performance, enterprise scale solution for processing any big data analytics workloads. Oracle has been working with Qubole for its ability to optimize performance, cost and scale through automation, control and orchestration of big data workloads for its enterprise-grade platform.

"Most of the world's enterprise data touches the Oracle ecosystem. Now with Qubole on the Oracle Cloud Platform, enterprises have an ideal solution for processing that data and turning it into valuable business insights," said Ashish Thusoo, co-founder and CEO of Qubole. "We're excited to be working with Oracle to help enterprises transform their businesses with big data insights."

By combining QDS' infrastructure automation such as auto-scaling and automatic lifecycle management of clusters with Oracle's IaaS scalability, customers can optimize performance and cost control while scaling insights across their organization. QDS' data infrastructure provides data teams with access to virtually any data processing tools, such as Hadoop, Spark, Presto and Hive, making it the perfect partner for the Oracle Cloud Platform. Through this integration, Oracle users will be able to combine any data from Oracle databases and applications with data from third party sources for faster insights and enterprise-class performance.

Qubole will also be available on Oracle Cloud at Customer, allowing Qubole customers the ability to run on-premises for the first time.

"At Oracle, we are building an enterprise-scale cloud platform to offer outstanding speed and performance for our customers," said Sanjay Sinha, vice president, Platform Products, Oracle. "Qubole offers the tools and services, that when run on Oracle's Cloud Platform, leverages Oracle's speed and performance, enabling customers to optimize their big data workloads in the cloud and manage those workloads without putting demands on internal resources."

Qubole and Oracle will be demoing QDS on Oracle Cloud Platform at Oracle OpenWorld on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016 at 3 p.m. PT at Moscone South -- room 309.

To learn more about the Qubole Data Service on Oracle Cloud Platform, please visit here: or view Oracle's blog post here:

is a big data-as-a-service company that provides a fast, easy and reliable path to turn big data into valuable business insights. Qubole's cloud-based platform addresses the challenges of processing huge volumes of structured and unstructured data. It uses clouds such as Amazon Web Services, Google Compute Engine, Microsoft Azure and Oracle Cloud Platform to help enterprises extract value out of their big data while enabling their operations teams to be nimble and adaptive to their users' needs. Qubole achieves this through features such as auto-scaled big data clusters and integrated toolsets for data analysts, developers and business users. With more than 500+ PB of data processed every month across its customer base, Qubole's platform makes enterprises agile with big data.

