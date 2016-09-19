Trillium Software System 15.0 Achieves Certified Integration With SAP NetWeaver(R) and Applications Running on SAP HANA(R)

(firmenpresse) - BOSTON, MA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/19/16 -- Trillium Software, a Harte Hanks company (NYSE: HHS) and a leading global provider of data quality solutions, announced that Trillium Software System (TSS) version 15.0 has achieved SAP-certified integration with the SAP NetWeaver® technology platform and for applications running on the SAP HANA® platform.

"Trillium is excited to announce that the latest major release of TSS, version 15.0, has achieved these SAP certifications, which can accelerate our customers' time to value with the SAP HANA platform," said Sean McGinty, CTO at Trillium.

"These certifications help ensure Trillium Software customers of accurate addresses and a single view of customers inside their SAP systems. We expect that the certification of integration of applications on SAP HANA will bring confidence to Trillium customers, knowing that the Trillium Software System is able to interoperate with SAP applications on SAP HANA," said Keith Kohl, Vice President of product management for Trillium Software. "Trillium has worked with SAP for many years, having achieved certification on each successive release of our industry-leading data quality solution."

Trillium Software, a Harte Hanks company, is a leading, global enterprise data quality solutions provider. We enable business and IT leaders to anticipate opportunities, uncover hidden risks and make better decisions by rapidly providing them with complete, accurate and trusted data in everything they do. Trillium's full complement of technologies and services includes global data profiling, data cleansing, enrichment, and data linking for e-business, Big Data, customer relationship management, data governance, enterprise resource planning, supply chain management, data warehouse, and other enterprise applications. For more information about Trillium Software and its offerings, call (978) 436-8900 in the United States, +44 (0) 118 940 7666 in the United Kingdom, and +49 7031 714756 in Central Europe, or visit Trillium Software online at .

Harte Hanks (NYSE: HHS) is one of the world's leading, insight-driven multi-channel marketing organizations, delivering impactful business results for some of the world's best-known brands. Through strategic agencies and our core marketing services, we develop integrated solutions that connect brands with prospects and customers, moving them beyond awareness to transactions and brand loyalty. Visit the Harte Hanks website at or call (800) 456-9748.

