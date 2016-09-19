Lieberman Software Presents Cloud Security Webinar Featuring Analyst Andras Cser

Securing the Cloud Inside and Out Explores How to Control Access to Cloud Systems and Applications, and to the Cloud Portals Themselves

(firmenpresse) - LOS ANGELES, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/19/16 -- The affordability, flexibility and scalability of cloud versus on-premises environments has led to a remarkable rate of new cloud migrations in recent years. But even as the cloud continues to transform the IT infrastructure, there is one constant between physical and virtual environments -- vulnerability to cyber attacks.

The security problems an organization faces on premises follow them into the cloud. Attackers use the same automated cyber attacks on physical servers that they do on cloud-hosted servers.

This is the topic that Lieberman Software guest Andras Cser - VP and Principal Analyst at Forrester -- and Jonathan Sander - VP of Product Strategy at Lieberman Software -- will discuss in an upcoming webinar. The webinar, Securing the Cloud Inside and Out, will be held on September 22 at 2:00pm EDT.

To succeed, whether inside the cloud or not, attackers need credentials. They use spear phishing, social engineering and similar tactics to circumvent traditional perimeter defenses like firewalls. Once inside the network, the attackers look for privileged credentials that allow them to move laterally between systems and anonymously steal sensitive data.

During the webinar, Mr. Cser and Mr. Sander will discuss how to counter these attacks with automated Privileged Identity Management (PIM) solutions that protect privileged credentials. They will additionally cover:

Why it's important to determine who has administrative access to privileged accounts and audit what they do with elevated access.

How moving workloads to the cloud leads to more privileged users accessing critical systems.

The types of privileged access utilized by administrators and power users to leverage web consoles, APIs, and other routes to data that never existed in the physical data center.

Mr. Sander will also provide a demonstration of Lieberman Software's PIM platform  (ERPM). ERPM provides unique and frequently changing credentials for each privileged account. Even if a credential is stolen by an intruder, it is time limited and cannot be used to jump from system to system on the network. ERPM can be deployed using a hybrid, fully cloud, or fully on-premises approach to secure hybrid, fully cloud, or fully on premises resources.

Its cloud privilege management capabilities secure the privileged credentials that grant access to cloud-based systems and applications, as well as securing the privileged credentials that underpin the administration of the cloud portals themselves. This dual purpose capability is the basis for Lieberman Software's initiative to secure the cloud inside and out.

Securing the Cloud Inside and Out will be held on Thursday, September 22 at 2pm Eastern Time (US). To register, go to .

Lieberman Software blocks cyber attacks that bypass conventional enterprise defenses and penetrate the network perimeter. The company provides award-winning privileged identity management and security management products. By automatically securing privileged access -- both on-premises and in the cloud -- Lieberman Software controls access to systems with sensitive data, and defends against malicious insiders, zero day attacks and other advanced cyber threats. For more information, visit .

