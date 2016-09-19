T5 Data Centers Completes Equity Recapitalization of T5@Dallas and T5@Portland

(firmenpresse) - ATLANTA, GA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/19/16 -- T5 Data Centers ("T5" or the "Company"), innovators in providing state-of-the-art, customizable and highly reliable computing support environments, today announced the completion of an equity recapitalization of T5(at)Dallas and T5(at)Portland facilities with an investment from ICONIQ Capital, LLC ("ICONIQ Capital"). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Located in the key Dallas and Portland metropolitan areas, both properties are 100% leased and will continue to be operated and managed by T5. The properties will remain under the T5 brand as part of the Company's portfolio of nine data centers across a nationwide footprint and T5 will continue to hold a meaningful ownership stake in the properties.

"We are excited to begin this strategic relationship with ICONIQ," commented Pete Marin, President & Chief Executive Officer for T5. "The recapitalization of equity at T5(at)Dallas and T5(at) Portland marks an important milestone for the Company and demonstrates our ability to attract the highest caliber capital partners as we continue to grow our portfolio of top tier data centers nationwide."

"The T5 team has an exceptional track record operating world class data centers and servicing blue chip customers with their strategically located industry leading facilities," said John Sauter, Managing Director of Real Estate at ICONIQ Capital. "We are pleased to have the opportunity to invest in these premier assets and we look forward to partnering with T5 to meet the critical demand needs of the Dallas and Portland areas that are being driven by new and emerging technologies and the ubiquity of cloud-based connectivity."

Cushman & Wakefield and Moelis & Company LLC acted as financial advisors to T5 in connection with the transaction. CIT Bank, N.A. agented a credit facility and HFF advised on the debt placement for ICONIQ Capital.

T5 Data Centers is a leading national data center owner and operator, committed to delivering customizable, scalable data centers that provide an "always on" computing environment to power mission critical business applications. T5 Data Centers provides enterprise colocation data center services to organizations across North America using proven, best-in-class technology and techniques to design and develop facilities that deliver the lowest possible total cost of operations for its clients. T5 currently has business-critical data center facilities in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles and Portland with new projects announced in New York, and Colorado. All of T5's data center projects are purpose-built facilities featuring robust design, redundant and reliable power and telecommunications, and have 24-hour staff to support mission-critical computing applications.

ICONIQ Capital is a global multi-family office and merchant bank for a core group of influential families. The firm provides a full spectrum of investment advisory services, serving as a thought partner and trusted advisor to its client base.

