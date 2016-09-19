Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. Announces Unitholder Approval of ETF Conversions

(firmenpresse) - OAKVILLE, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 09/19/16 -- Brand Leaders Plus Income Fund (TSX: HBF.UN), Healthcare Leaders Income Fund (TSX: HHL.UN), US Buyback Leaders Fund (TSX: HUL.UN) and Energy Leaders Plus Income Fund (TSX: HPF.UN) (the "Funds") announce that at special meetings held today, unitholders approved the conversion of the Funds from a closed-end fund into an exchange-traded fund (each, a "Conversion"), and, in respect of the US Buyback Leaders Fund, certain amendments to the investment objectives of the Fund.

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc., the manager of the Funds (the "Manager") believes that the Conversions will benefit existing unitholders of the Funds because, as exchange-traded funds, the Funds will offer greater market liquidity and efficient trading as well as participation in potential benefits from economies of scale through the continuous offering of units. The Manager anticipates implementing the Conversions in October, 2016, subject to obtaining a receipt for the final prospectus of the exchange traded funds and any necessary third party or regulatory approvals. The Manager will issue a press release confirming the effective date of the Conversions after the required approvals have been obtained.

Further details of the meetings and the Manager's proposals are further described in a management information circular that was mailed to unitholders on or about August 17, 2016.

You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell units of the Fund(s) on the TSX. If the units are purchased or sold on the TSX, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying units of the Fund(s) and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them. There are ongoing fees and expenses associated with owning units of an investment fund. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. An investment fund must prepare disclosure documents that contain key information about the fund. You can find more detailed information about the fund in these documents. The information contained herein is not an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy any security. Such an offer can only be made by prospectus or other applicable offering document.

Contacts:



Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.





1-866-998-8298





More information:

http://www.harvestportfolios.com/



PressRelease by

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. and Brand Leaders Plus Income Fund and Healthcare Leaders Income Fund

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 09/19/2016 - 17:54

Language: English

News-ID 495605

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. and Brand Leaders Plus Income Fund and Healthcare Leaders Income Fund

Stadt: OAKVILLE, ONTARIO





Number of hits: 35



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease