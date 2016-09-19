(firmenpresse) - OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 09/19/16 -- Members of the media are invited to attend an exclusive preview and meet the curators of the brand new exhibition Icons of Knowledge: Architecture and Symbolism in National Libraries.
Created by the architects Daniel V. Rauchwerger and Noam Dvir, and originally presented at the Harvard University Graduate School of Design, the exhibition will explore the architecture of national libraries and their complex and fascinating relationship to a nation's culture and history.
Drawing on historical materials collected from libraries and architects from around the world, it features examples like the majestic Baroque interiors of the Austrian National Library and Neoclassical masterpieces like Biblioteca Nacional de Espana, the Post-Soviet construction boom as displayed in Belarus' National Library, as well as recent ultramodern projects in Saudi Arabia and Qatar.
This exhibition will be on display at Library and Archives Canada, 395 Wellington St., Ottawa, starting September 22.
Contacts:
Media Relations
Library and Archives Canada
819-994-4589
More information:
http://www.archives.ca//
Date: 09/19/2016
Language: English
News-ID 495607
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Library and Archives Canada
Stadt: OTTAWA, ONTARIO
Number of hits: 45
