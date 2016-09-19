Virbac : growth of half-year results

Virbac: growth of half-year results



Public release - September 19th, 2016



CONSOLIDATED DATA AS OF

JUNE 30th % change

in million Euros 2016 2015 2016/2015



Revenue from ordinary activities 430.0 432.3 -0.5%



Evolution at constant exchange rates +3.6%



Evolution at constant scope and exchange

rates +3.5%

----------------------------------------------------------------

Current operating profit - adjusted



(excluding amortization of intangibles

from acquisitions) 39.7 27.4 +44.8%



As a % of sales 9.2% 6.3%



Amortization of intangibles from

acquisitions 8.2 9.6



Operating profit from ordinary

activities 31.5 17.8 +76.8%

----------------------------------------------------------------



Non-recurring expenses and revenues 0.0 7.9



Operating profit 31.5 10.0 +216.0%

----------------------------------------------------------------

Net consolidated profit 15.2 -0.5 +3384.5%



Of which net profit - Group share 13.1 -3.8 +442.5%

----------------------------------------------------------------

Shareholder's equity 443.0 430.7 +2.9%

----------------------------------------------------------------

Net financial debt (1) 606.8 632,4 -4.0%

----------------------------------------------------------------

Operating cash-flow before interest and

tax (2) 52.0 43.4 +19.9%

----------------------------------------------------------------





(1) Net financial debt corresponds to the current and non-current financial

liabilities less cash and cash equivalents as reported in the statement

of financial position

(2) Operating cash-flow before interest and tax corresponds to the operating

profit adjusted for items with no cash impact namely the amortizations

and depreciations of assets, provisions for liabilities , provisions related

to employee benefits , and any other expenses or revenues with no cash

impact



The financial statements have been subject to a limited review by the

auditors; issuance of their report is ongoing.



They are available on www.virbac.com







Net revenue in the first-half recorded an overall change of -0.5%, negatively

impacted by the unfavorable evolution of exchange rates; at constant exchange

rates, the growth is +3.6%, of which +3.5% organic. The growth is driven by a

good performance of all geographies, except Chile benefiting from the ramp-up of

the new parasiticides products for companion animals, recently launched in

Europe, the good dynamic of the ranges for food producing animals in emerging

countries, and the gradual recovery in sales of historic ranges in the United

States.



Presentation of operating profit. Because of the importance of external growth

transactions realized in the last years, the amortization expense related to

intangible assets valued according to the purchase price allocation of these

acquisitions is significant. In order to facilitate the reading of the Group's

operating performance, this amortization expense is since June 30, 2015

identified on a separate line in the current operating profit, which is

consequently presented adjusted or not from such expense. This item amounted to

8.2 million ? in the first-half, compared to 9.6 million ? in 2015.

Besides, certain accounting entries resulting from the application of IFRS

principles may have an exceptional incidence on operating profit (it is the case

in 2015, where a non-recurring expense of 7.9 million ? related to the

revaluation of finished goods inventories from the Sentinel acquisition at net

realisable value, equal to the full-year impact, was recorded in the first-

half).



The current operating profit -adjusted, before any impact of the above items

amounts to 39.7 million ?, a strong growth compared to last year (27.4 million

?) due particularly to the improved result of the U.S. subsidiary. In total, the

U.S. subsidiary has recorded during this half-year, a positive operating

contribution (excluding R & D) of 2.2 million $ (2.0 million ?) against - 10.8

million $ (-9.7 million ?) in 2015 thanks to improved margins and lower

exceptional expenses.



Outside of the United States, the current operating profit - adjusted is growing

by around +6.1 million ? at comparable rates thanks to the good contributions of

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America with the exception of Chile, penalized by

the sanitary situation. Conversely the overall evolution of exchange rates since

the beginning of the year had a negative impact of around 7 million ?.



The net profit - Group share amounts to 13.1 million ?, significantly above last

year (-3.8 million ?). It includes the entries mentioned above related to

amortization, as well as financial expenses which have increased as a

consequence of the Sentinel acquisition, financed through debt.



From a financial standpoint, Virbac's financial debt was down -25.6 million ?

compared to the same period of 2015. Due to the seasonality of working capital

needs, the Group should significantly decrease its debt during the second part

of 2016.



Perspectives

In the United States, as a follow-up of the inspection initiated in December

2014, the FDA (Food and drug administration) has inspected the manufacturing

site of St. Louis from August 9 to September 7, 2016. Following this inspection,

the FDA has provided the company Virbac Corporation with a 483 report containing

five observations. In accordance with standard procedures, the FDA did not make

any comment, at this stage, regarding the suspension or not of the warning

letter received in December 2015. Virbac has now fifteen days after the receipt

of the 483 report to answer to the FDA, which will then decide on the

consequences of this inspection within a period that usually ranges from two to

six months.



To take into account new elements, in particular the market conditions in Chile

and in the United States (increased competition on Sentinel) as well as the

unfavorable evolution of exchange rates, and to reflect a residual variability

in the manufacturing and commercial activities in the US by the end of December,

the Group has decided to update its outlooks as follows:

· organic sales growth is expected to range between 4.5% to 6.5%;

· operating profit - adjusted is expected to be above 10% at constant exchange

rates;

· net debt will improve by approximately 50 million ? in 2016;

· net debt to EBITDA ratio is expected to be around 4.5 at constant exchange

rates.

Analyst presentation - Virbac





Virbac will hold a meeting on Tuesday, September 20, 2016 at 08:30 AM Central

European Summer Time.



Audience members may arrive 15 minutes in advance of this time.



Please note that all online participants will be in a listen-only mode. All

submitted questions will be answered by e-mail after the conference.



To listen to the presentation by phone, please join the conference call by

dialing one of the access numbers followed by the Participant PIN code.



CONFERENCE CALL ACCESS DETAILS

FR : +33 1 72 00 15 10

UK : +44 203 043 2440

US : +1 877 887 4163



French - Participant PIN : 58759296#

English - Participant PIN : 67025407#



