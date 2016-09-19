(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Bpifrance grants Nanobiotix a 2M? interest-free loan
to support final development stage of lead product, NBTXR3
Paris, France, and Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA, September 19, 2016 -
NANOBIOTIX (Euronext: NANO - ISIN: FR0011341205), a late clinical-stage
nanomedicine company pioneering novel approaches for the local treatment of
cancer, announced today that Bpifrance has awarded the Company an interest-free
loan of ?2M for Innovation (prêt à taux zéro pour l'Innovation - PTZI).
The interest-free loan, repayable from September 2019, aims to support the
development of Nanobiotix's lead product, NBTXR3, which is currently under
registration trial (Phase II/III) with Soft Tissue Sarcoma. Nanobiotix has
recently filed for a CE Mark for the product.
A nanomedicine product in registration phase
NBTXR3 is a first-in-class radio-enhancer based on the NanoXray technology,
designed for direct injection into cancerous tumors. The product is engineered
to increase the dose and efficacy of radiotherapy without increasing toxicity or
causing damage to surrounding healthy tissues.
NBTXR3 is currently in clinical development in six indications: Soft Tissue
Sarcoma, Head and Neck cancers, Prostate, Liver cancers (primary and metastases)
and rectal (via PharmaEngine, partner for the Asia Pacific area).
Philippe Mauberna, CFO of Nanobiotix, commented: "Bpifrance has shown Nanobiotix
a continual high level of support since our inception for which we are very
pleased. This interest-free loan will contribute to financing the last steps of
the NBTXR3 registration study in Soft Tissue Sarcoma. This is an exciting period
for the Company."
Bpifrance, a historic partner of the Company
Bpifrance (ex OSEO), has supported Nanobiotix's dynamic development for over 12
years. This support has taken a number of forms such as repayable grants or
inclusion in Strategic Industrial Innovation (ISI) programs, such as the "NICE
project", a collaborative project dedicated to liver cancers and managed by
Bpifrance.
Eric Tossah, Bpifrance, commented: « The Bpifrance team is delighted to put this
new loan together for Nanobiotix which demonstrates our deep support and
confidence in this innovative French technology. Nanobiotix is rapidly growing
with an international and renowned management team. They launched an affiliate
in the Boston area two years ago, and have welcomed a number of North American
life sciences specialist investors. »
-Ends-
About NANOBIOTIX: www.nanobiotix.com
Nanobiotix (Euronext: NANO / ISIN: FR0011341205) is a late clinical-stage
nanomedicine company pioneering novel approaches for the local treatment of
cancer. The Company's first-in-class, proprietary technology, NanoXray, enhances
radiotherapy energy with a view to provide a new, more efficient treatment for
cancer patients.
NanoXray products are compatible with current radiotherapy treatments and are
meant to treat potentially a wide variety of solid tumors including soft tissue
sarcoma, head and neck cancers, liver cancers, prostate cancer, breast cancer,
glioblastoma, etc., via multiple routes of administration.
Nanobiotix's lead product NBTXR3, based on NanoXray, is currently under clinical
development for soft tissue sarcoma, head and neck cancer, prostate cancer,
rectal cancer (PharmaEngine) and liver cancers (HCC and liver metastases). The
Company has partnered with PharmaEngine for clinical development and
commercialization of NBTXR3 in Asia.
Nanobiotix is listed on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (ISIN:
FR0011341205, Euronext ticker: NANO, Bloomberg: NANO: FP). The Company
Headquarter is based in Paris, France. Affiliate in Cambridge, United States.
For more information, please visit www.nanobiotix.com
About Bpifrance: www.bpifrance.fr
Bpifrance, a subsidiary of the French state and the "Caisse des Dépôts" and the
entrepreneurs' trusted partner, finances businesses from the seed phase to IPO,
through loans, guarantees and equity investments.
Bpifrance also provides operational services and strong support for innovation,
export, and external growth in partnership with Business France and Coface.
Bpifrance offers to businesses a large range of financing opportunities at each
key step of their development, including offers adapted to regional
specificities. With its 45 regional offices (90% of decisions are made locally)
Bpifrance represents a strategic tool for economic competitiveness dedicated to
entrepreneurs.
Bpifrance acts as a back-up for initiatives driven by the French State and the
Regions to tackle 3 goals:
* Contributing to SME's growth
* Preparing tomorrow's competitiveness
* Contributing to the development of a positive entrepreneur ecosystem.
With Bpifrance, businesses benefit from a powerful, efficient and close
representative, to answer all their needs in terms of financing, innovation and
investment.
More info: www.bpifrance.fr - Follow us: (at)bpifrance
Contact
------------------------
Nanobiotix
------------------------
Sarah Gaubert
Head of Communication
and Public Affairs
+33 (0)1 40 26 07 55
contact(at)nanobiotix.com
------------------------ -----------------------------------------------------
Media relations
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
France - NewCap EU Outside France - United States - The Ruth
Annie-Florence Loyer Instinctif Partners Group
+33 (0)6 88 20 35 59 Melanie Toyne Sewell Kirsten Thomas / Chris
afloyer(at)newcap.fr +44 (0) 207 457 2020 Hippolyte
nanobiotix(at)instinctif.com +1 508-280-6592 /
+1 646-536-7023
Nanobiotix(at)theruthgroup.com
Disclaimer
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning
Nanobiotix and its business. Such forward-looking statements are based on
assumptions that Nanobiotix considers to be reasonable. However, there can be no
assurance that the estimates contained in such forward-looking statements will
be verified, which estimates are subject to numerous risks including the risks
set forth in the reference document of Nanobiotix filed with the French
Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers) under number D.16-
0732 on July 22, 2016 (a copy of which is available on www.nanobiotix.com) and
to the development of economic conditions, financial markets and the markets in
which Nanobiotix operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this
press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Nanobiotix or not
currently considered material by Nanobiotix. The occurrence of all or part of
such risks could cause actual results, financial conditions, performance or
achievements of Nanobiotix to be materially different from such forward-looking
statements.
This press release and the information that it contains do not constitute an
offer to sell or subscribe for, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase or
subscribe for, Nanobiotix shares in any country.
