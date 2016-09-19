Bpifrance grants Nanobiotix a 2M? interest-free loan to support final development stage of lead product, NBTXR3

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -















Bpifrance grants Nanobiotix a 2M? interest-free loan

to support final development stage of lead product, NBTXR3





Paris, France, and Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA, September 19, 2016 -

NANOBIOTIX (Euronext: NANO - ISIN: FR0011341205), a late clinical-stage

nanomedicine company pioneering novel approaches for the local treatment of

cancer, announced today that Bpifrance has awarded the Company an interest-free

loan of ?2M for Innovation (prêt à taux zéro pour l'Innovation - PTZI).



The interest-free loan, repayable from September 2019, aims to support the

development of Nanobiotix's lead product, NBTXR3, which is currently under

registration trial (Phase II/III) with Soft Tissue Sarcoma. Nanobiotix has

recently filed for a CE Mark for the product.



A nanomedicine product in registration phase



NBTXR3 is a first-in-class radio-enhancer based on the NanoXray technology,

designed for direct injection into cancerous tumors. The product is engineered

to increase the dose and efficacy of radiotherapy without increasing toxicity or

causing damage to surrounding healthy tissues.



NBTXR3 is currently in clinical development in six indications: Soft Tissue

Sarcoma, Head and Neck cancers, Prostate, Liver cancers (primary and metastases)

and rectal (via PharmaEngine, partner for the Asia Pacific area).



Philippe Mauberna, CFO of Nanobiotix, commented: "Bpifrance has shown Nanobiotix

a continual high level of support since our inception for which we are very

pleased. This interest-free loan will contribute to financing the last steps of

the NBTXR3 registration study in Soft Tissue Sarcoma. This is an exciting period

for the Company."



Bpifrance, a historic partner of the Company



Bpifrance (ex OSEO), has supported Nanobiotix's dynamic development for over 12



years. This support has taken a number of forms such as repayable grants or

inclusion in Strategic Industrial Innovation (ISI) programs, such as the "NICE

project", a collaborative project dedicated to liver cancers and managed by

Bpifrance.



Eric Tossah, Bpifrance, commented: « The Bpifrance team is delighted to put this

new loan together for Nanobiotix which demonstrates our deep support and

confidence in this innovative French technology. Nanobiotix is rapidly growing

with an international and renowned management team. They launched an affiliate

in the Boston area two years ago, and have welcomed a number of North American

life sciences specialist investors. »



-Ends-

About NANOBIOTIX: www.nanobiotix.com

Nanobiotix (Euronext: NANO / ISIN: FR0011341205) is a late clinical-stage

nanomedicine company pioneering novel approaches for the local treatment of

cancer. The Company's first-in-class, proprietary technology, NanoXray, enhances

radiotherapy energy with a view to provide a new, more efficient treatment for

cancer patients.



NanoXray products are compatible with current radiotherapy treatments and are

meant to treat potentially a wide variety of solid tumors including soft tissue

sarcoma, head and neck cancers, liver cancers, prostate cancer, breast cancer,

glioblastoma, etc., via multiple routes of administration.



Nanobiotix's lead product NBTXR3, based on NanoXray, is currently under clinical

development for soft tissue sarcoma, head and neck cancer, prostate cancer,

rectal cancer (PharmaEngine) and liver cancers (HCC and liver metastases). The

Company has partnered with PharmaEngine for clinical development and

commercialization of NBTXR3 in Asia.



Nanobiotix is listed on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (ISIN:

FR0011341205, Euronext ticker: NANO, Bloomberg: NANO: FP). The Company

Headquarter is based in Paris, France. Affiliate in Cambridge, United States.



For more information, please visit www.nanobiotix.com



About Bpifrance: www.bpifrance.fr



Bpifrance, a subsidiary of the French state and the "Caisse des Dépôts" and the

entrepreneurs' trusted partner, finances businesses from the seed phase to IPO,

through loans, guarantees and equity investments.



Bpifrance also provides operational services and strong support for innovation,

export, and external growth in partnership with Business France and Coface.

Bpifrance offers to businesses a large range of financing opportunities at each

key step of their development, including offers adapted to regional

specificities. With its 45 regional offices (90% of decisions are made locally)

Bpifrance represents a strategic tool for economic competitiveness dedicated to

entrepreneurs.



Bpifrance acts as a back-up for initiatives driven by the French State and the

Regions to tackle 3 goals:

* Contributing to SME's growth

* Preparing tomorrow's competitiveness

* Contributing to the development of a positive entrepreneur ecosystem.



With Bpifrance, businesses benefit from a powerful, efficient and close

representative, to answer all their needs in terms of financing, innovation and

investment.



More info: www.bpifrance.fr - Follow us: (at)bpifrance



Contact



------------------------

Nanobiotix

------------------------



Sarah Gaubert

Head of Communication

and Public Affairs

+33 (0)1 40 26 07 55

contact(at)nanobiotix.com



------------------------ -----------------------------------------------------

Media relations

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------



France - NewCap EU Outside France - United States - The Ruth

Annie-Florence Loyer Instinctif Partners Group

+33 (0)6 88 20 35 59 Melanie Toyne Sewell Kirsten Thomas / Chris

afloyer(at)newcap.fr +44 (0) 207 457 2020 Hippolyte

nanobiotix(at)instinctif.com +1 508-280-6592 /

+1 646-536-7023

Nanobiotix(at)theruthgroup.com





Disclaimer



This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning

Nanobiotix and its business. Such forward-looking statements are based on

assumptions that Nanobiotix considers to be reasonable. However, there can be no

assurance that the estimates contained in such forward-looking statements will

be verified, which estimates are subject to numerous risks including the risks

set forth in the reference document of Nanobiotix filed with the French

Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers) under number D.16-

0732 on July 22, 2016 (a copy of which is available on www.nanobiotix.com) and

to the development of economic conditions, financial markets and the markets in

which Nanobiotix operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this

press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Nanobiotix or not

currently considered material by Nanobiotix. The occurrence of all or part of

such risks could cause actual results, financial conditions, performance or

achievements of Nanobiotix to be materially different from such forward-looking

statements.



This press release and the information that it contains do not constitute an

offer to sell or subscribe for, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase or

subscribe for, Nanobiotix shares in any country.









This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: NANOBIOTIX via GlobeNewswire











PressRelease by

NANOBIOTIX

Company information / Profile:

Date: 09/19/2016 - 18:45

Language: English

News-ID 495610

Character count: 8774

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: NANOBIOTIX

Stadt: Paris





Number of hits: 51



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease