CSE: 2016-0910 - New Listing - ALQ Gold Corp. (ALQ)

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 09/19/16 -- The common shares of ALQ Gold Corp. have been approved for listing on the CSE.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at thecse.com

ALQ Gold is currently trading on the TSX-V.

Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)

http://www.thecse.com



Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)

