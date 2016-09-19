       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Media Advisory: Government of Canada Supports Innovation in Western Canada

(firmenpresse) - BURNABY, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/19/16 -- The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science, and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Western Economic Diversification Canada, will make an announcement that demonstrates the Government of Canada's commitment to supporting the growth of innovative businesses in western Canada and maintaining Canada's competitive advantage in the global marketplace.

Contacts:
Ben Stanford
Regional Communications Manager
Western Economic Diversification Canada
Vancouver, British Columbia
604-666-7038


WD Toll-Free Number: 1-888-338-WEST (9378)
TTY (telecommunications device for the hearing
impaired): 1-877-303-3388



More information:
http://www.wd.gc.ca



Firma: Western Economic Diversification Canada
Stadt: BURNABY, BRITISH COLUMBIA


