Technossus a Gold Sponsor and Participant at Agile Open California

Technology Consulting Firm Joins Roster of Distinguished Contributors at Software Development Gathering

(firmenpresse) - IRVINE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/19/16 -- , an industry leader in designing and implementing high-performance software solutions for businesses -- from entrepreneurial to Fortune 500 -- recently brought its expertise to the Agile Open California South, held at the University of California, Irvine, September 15-16 as both a participant and a gold sponsor.

Every year, the Agile Open brings together the most respected software development organizations and practitioners to discuss best practice methods, approaches and tactics for creating the most advanced and integrative technologies in the marketplace.

"We were extremely excited to be involved with the Agile Open California South forum," says Technossus CEO, Ravnish Bhalla. "Agile Open is at the forefront of connecting IT leadership with business stakeholders to understand modern application development methodologies that allow their teams to consistently deliver inventive commercial applications for their organizations. To be a sponsor and participant demonstrates our company's commitment to Agile methodologies and their evolution to deliver on the industry's demands on quality and speed to market."

Agile software development describes a set of principles under which software development requirements and solutions evolve through the collaborative effort of self-organizing cross-functional teams. It promotes adaptive planning, evolutionary development, early delivery and continuous improvement, and it encourages rapid and flexible response to change.

Participation at the two-day Agile Open California South conference, was highlighted by large group conversations focused on how Agile will evolve and how its growth will impact key areas including development and integration, architecture and modernization, application lifecycle management, cloud strategy and transformation and enterprise mobile services.

"The Agile Open California South event was truly focused on Agile longevity," says Bhalla. "The event continues to push the frontiers of expanding the scale and scope of Agile software design."

For more information about the event, visit: .

With media inquiries, please contact Leslie Licano at or (949)-733-8679.

Founded in 2008, Technossus is a privately held, award-winning software, solutions and technology consulting firm headquartered in Irvine, Calif. Technossus experts create enterprise applications and immersive user experiences, while collaborating with clients to ensure the highest level of confidence and success. The firm's rapid growth as one of the nation's fastest-growing technology solutions providers is attributed to its commitment to delivering exceptional value and quality to every client -- every time. Driven by top technology talent across the globe, Technossus strives to be the most respected and trusted consulting firm in the industry, and to consistently exceed expectations and deliver solutions that cost-effectively enhance operational performance, transforming businesses to achieve their goals for success. For more information, visit .

Leslie Licano



Beyond Fifteen Communications, Inc.

949.733.8679

PressRelease by

Technossus

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 09/19/2016 - 18:39

Language: English

News-ID 495617

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Technossus

Stadt: IRVINE, CA





Number of hits: 36



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease