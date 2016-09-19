Dallas Drug Lawyer Warns Additional Conspiracy Charges Possible With Drug Bust

In light of a recent meth drug bust, a Dallas drug lawyer issues a reminder that âconspiracyâ charges hold heavy penalties, similar to the underlying crime. Call (214)234-9077 or visit DallasInterstateDrugLawyer.com for a FREE legal consultation today.

(firmenpresse) - According to a DIDL, a website dedicated to helping people get information on drug-related charges, as well as access to top-notch Dallas Drug Lawyers, a huge case is unraveling in the Northern District of Texas. In total, 19 people were charged with crimes related to meth distribution conspiracy, which most people are unaware carries penalties akin to the underlying crime of distributing methamphetamine.



Call (214)234-9077 or visit [DallasInterstateDrugLawyer.com](http://dallasinterstatedruglawyer.com/?utm_source=Press%20Cable&utm_medium=Press%20Release&utm_term=Dallas%20Drug%20Lawyer&utm_content=Dallas%20Drug%20Lawyer%20to%20Public%3A%20Conspiracy%20Akin%20to%20Underlying%20Crime%20in%20Drug%20Bust&utm_campaign=Dallas%20Drug%20Lawyer%20to%20Public%3A%20Conspiracy%20Akin%20to%20Underlying%20Crime%20in%20Drug%20Bust) for a FREE consultation with an experienced Dallas drug lawyer today.



Starting in January of this year, the Dallas Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety began working together to make a major drug bust in Dallas County. As they made their raids this summer, law enforcement collected 13.2 kilograms of meth oil, 6,700 grams of meth, 2.5 grams of heroin, 62 grams of marijuana, and 20ml of GHB. In addition to the potent drugs, over $10,000 in cash and 12 firearms were seized.



Two of the people received charges related to firearms, and most received either a distribution of meth charge or a possession with intent to distribute. All 19 were charged with conspiracy to possess methamphetamine with intent to distribute.



For a FREE case evaluation, go to [DallasInterstateDrugLawyer.com](http://dallasinterstatedruglawyer.com/?utm_source=Press%20Cable&utm_medium=Press%20Release&utm_term=Dallas%20Drug%20Lawyer&utm_content=Dallas%20Drug%20Lawyer%20to%20Public%3A%20Conspiracy%20Akin%20to%20Underlying%20Crime%20in%20Drug%20Bust&utm_campaign=Dallas%20Drug%20Lawyer%20to%20Public%3A%20Conspiracy%20Akin%20to%20Underlying%20Crime%20in%20Drug%20Bust) or call (214)234-9077 now.





What few people realize is that a conspiracy charge is very similar to being charged with the underlying crime. Although law enforcement may not have enough evidence to prove the crime was committed, this charge is pressed when they can prove that the people involved formulated a plan to break the law and took steps to follow through with their plan.



In this case, those involved are facing the penalties similar to meth distribution, regardless of whether they actually sold or transported the drug. Conspiracy comes with a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years imprisonment, though it could also be as long as a life sentence. Fines of as much as $5,000,000 are also possible. Those facing distribution or intent to distribute charges may receive as much as 20 years and $1,000,000 in fines.



About Dallas Interstate Drug Lawyer



Dallas Interstate Drug Lawyer offers valuable information for those accused of drug crimes, as well as for their family and friends. The site hosts numerous informational articles, videos, and information about the local and federal laws. Additionally, the profiles of experienced Dallas drug lawyers who offer free case evaluations are presented, so those facing charges can get information related to their specific case and make an informed decision on how to move forward. For more information, visit [DallasInterstateDrugLawyer.com](http://dallasinterstatedruglawyer.com/?utm_source=Press%20Cable&utm_medium=Press%20Release&utm_term=Dallas%20Drug%20Lawyer&utm_content=Dallas%20Drug%20Lawyer%20to%20Public%3A%20Conspiracy%20Akin%20to%20Underlying%20Crime%20in%20Drug%20Bust&utm_campaign=Dallas%20Drug%20Lawyer%20to%20Public%3A%20Conspiracy%20Akin%20to%20Underlying%20Crime%20in%20Drug%20Bust) or call (214)234-9077 to receive a FREE consultation with a top Dallas drug lawyer.





More information:

http://dallasinterstatedruglawyer.com



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Dallas Interstate Drug Lawyer

http://dallasinterstatedruglawyer.com

PressRelease by

Dallas Interstate Drug Lawyer

Requests:

Dallas Interstate Drug Lawyer

http://dallasinterstatedruglawyer.com

214-234-9077

N/A

Dallas

United States of America

Date: 09/19/2016 - 21:02

Language: English

News-ID 495619

Character count: 4198

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Dallas Interstate Drug Lawyer

Ansprechpartner: Dallas Interstate Drug Lawyer

Stadt: Dallas

Telefon: 214-234-9077



Meldungsart: Unternehmensinformation

Versandart: VerÃ¶ffentlichung

Freigabedatum: 19/09/2016



Number of hits: 38



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease