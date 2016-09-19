Scott Strubel Named to Top 50 Midmarket IT Executives by The Channel Company and Midsize Enterprise Summit

(firmenpresse) - SUNNYVALE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/19/16 -- NetApp (NASDAQ: NTAP) announced today that Scott Strubel, vice president of Americas Partner Organization for NetApp, has been named to The Channel Company's Top 50 Midmarket IT Executives list. This annual list honors influential vendor and solution provider executives who have demonstrated an exceptionally strong commitment to the midmarket.

The Top Midmarket IT Executives list will be announced at the 2016 Midsize Enterprise Summit West, to be held at the JW Marriot hotel in Austin, Texas, September 18-20. The executives are also featured on , a leading source for IT industry news.

Under Strubel's leadership, NetApp has actively engaged with partners to tap into the midmarket segment. Strubel's focus has been to build a profitable partner services and solutions program that helps customers transition from existing to emerging infrastructures. This program empowers partners by providing them with the training, tools, help desks, and counsel needed for success.

"Midmarket is one of the fastest growing segments for NetApp, fueled by rapid tech adoption and acceptance of emerging technologies such as flash," said Thomas Stanley, senior vice president of Americas Sales at NetApp. "Congratulations to Scott and his team, who are driving an aggressive product-to-partner plan that supports partner growth in a changing market."

"The Channel Company and Midsize Enterprise Summit are proud to recognize these individuals and the companies they represent for their remarkable efforts to meet the unique IT needs of this fast-growing industry," said Robert C. DeMarzo, senior vice president of Event Content and Strategy at The Channel Company. "The winners will be honored at this year's Midsize Enterprise Summit West event this month in Austin, Texas, the nation's largest gathering of midmarket senior IT executives and the ideal venue in which to honor these deserving leaders. We congratulate each of the honorees and look forward to their continued success."

Leading organizations worldwide count on NetApp for software, systems and services to manage and store their data. Customers value our teamwork, expertise and passion for helping them succeed now and into the future. To learn more, visit .

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with its dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, the company connects and empowers technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, the company draws from its deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace.

The Midsize Enterprise Summit (MES) is held twice annually. It brings together 200+ midmarket CIOs and senior IT leaders to share ideas and best practices. MES provides a forum for IT executives from midsize organizations to research and meet technology vendors to plan out their IT spend and initiatives for the coming year.

Comments on this PressRelease