Bayer Travels the Country With Ken Griffey Sr. and Men Who Speak Up

(firmenpresse) - NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 09/19/16 -- Bayer is hitting the road this fall with spokesman, baseball legend and prostate cancer survivor Ken Griffey Sr., to empower men at local community events to speak up about the symptoms of advancing disease.

"I lost four uncles to prostate cancer," said three-time All-Star Griffey Sr. "Everywhere I go with Men Who Speak Up, I meet someone who shares their story with me. Others appreciate the reminder to be more vocal. Some haven't ever spoken up. We have to change that."

Griffey Sr. and his son, Hall-of-Famer Ken Griffey Jr., joined Men Who Speak Up on . Since then, the Griffeys have engaged with the prostate cancer community across the country, and have used their family's story to reach men everywhere about advanced prostate cancer.

"I'm proud to support my father and the Men Who Speak Up movement," said Griffey Jr. "I'm glad Dad spoke up about prostate cancer when he did, and that he's still here for our family today. I wish I could be with him at the events this fall, but I'll be with him in spirit and taking time this Prostate Cancer Awareness Month to remind my own family and friends about the importance of speaking up about advanced prostate cancer."

Earlier this month, Bayer and Griffey Sr. attended PCRI's Prostate Cancer Conference in Los Angeles, Us TOO's SEA Blue Prostate Cancer Walk & Run in Chicago, CBCF's Annual Health and Wellness Luncheon and PHEN's African-American Prostate Cancer Disparity Summit in Washington, D.C., and ZERO's Prostate Cancer Run/Walk in San Antonio. They will also attend ZERO's Prostate Cancer Run/Walk events throughout the fall (9/25, Baltimore; 10/15, Cincinnati; 11/12, San Francisco).

For men with advancing prostate cancer, symptoms like fatigue or discomfort can be a sign that something needs to be done. Men Who Speak Up brings these symptoms to life, so men know when to take action. The program raises the collective voices of prostate cancer and delivers informational resources to those who need them most. Visit .

