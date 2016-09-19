Minister Bains Brings Innovation Message to the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade

Government and the private sector must boost spending on talent, research and innovative start-ups

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/19/16 -- Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

In a period of low economic growth, Canada needs to invest in developing the talent and skills of its people. Canada should also focus on scaling up start-up companies and using the government's purchasing power to drive innovation. That's the kind of leadership that Canadians expect from their government.

The Government of Canada's will put in place the conditions to create good-paying jobs for the middle class as well as those working hard to join it.

This is the message that the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, delivered today to an audience of business and public-sector leaders at the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade.

In his remarks, Minister Bains emphasized the need for both government and the private sector to make smart investments in three key areas:

Minister Bains concluded by issuing a challenge to the business community to spend more on research and development as well as talent development.

Quote

"Low growth does not have to be our destiny. With the right plan-the Innovation Agenda-Canada can outperform the rest of the world. Our vision is to make Canada a global centre for innovation. Our mission is to create good-paying jobs that will grow the middle class."

- The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development

