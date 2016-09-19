Franklin Universal Trust Declares Monthly Dividend

(firmenpresse) - SAN MATEO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/19/16 -- Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE: FT), a closed-end investment company managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc., announced today a dividend of $0.032 per share, payable October 14, 2016, to shareholders of record on September 30, 2016 (Ex-Dividend Date: September 28, 2016).

Dividends may vary based on the Fund's net investment income. Past dividends are not indicative of future trends.

You may request a copy of the Fund's current Report to Shareholders by contacting Franklin Templeton's Fund Information Department at 1-800/DIAL BEN® (1-800-342-5236) or by visiting franklintempleton.com. All investments involve risks, including possible loss of principal. Bond prices generally move in the opposite direction of interest rates. As the prices of bonds in a fund adjust to a rise in interest rates, the fund's share price may decline. Investments in lower-rated bonds include higher risk of default and loss of principal. Stock prices fluctuate, sometimes rapidly and dramatically, due to factors affecting individual companies, particular industries or sectors, or general market conditions. In addition to other factors, securities issued by utility companies have historically been sensitive to interest rate changes. When interest rates fall, utility securities prices, and thus a utilities fund's share price, tend to rise; when interest rates rise, their prices generally fall. The Fund is actively managed but there is no guarantee that the manager's investment decisions will produce the desired results. For portfolio management discussions, including information regarding the Fund's investment strategies, please view the most recent Annual or Semi-Annual Report to Shareholders which can be found at franklintempleton.com or sec.gov.

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE: BEN) is a global investment management organization operating as Franklin Templeton Investments. Franklin Templeton Investments provides global and domestic investment management to retail, institutional and sovereign wealth clients in over 180 countries. Through specialized teams, the company has expertise across all asset classes -- including equity, fixed income, alternative and custom solutions. The company's more than 600 investment professionals are supported by its integrated, worldwide team of risk management professionals and global trading desk network. With offices in 35 countries, the California-based company has more than 65 years of investment experience and over $740 billion in assets under management as of August 31, 2016. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com.

Contact:



Franklin Templeton Investments

Shareholders/Financial Advisors: (800) 342-5236





More information:

http://https://www.franklintempleton.com/retail/jsp_app/home/ft_home.jsp



PressRelease by

Franklin Templeton

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 09/19/2016 - 20:05

Language: English

News-ID 495629

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Franklin Templeton

Stadt: SAN MATEO, CA





Number of hits: 41



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease