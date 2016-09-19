Western Uranium Corporation Announces Attendance at Toronto Mines and Money Conference

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO and NUCLA, COLORADO -- (Marketwired) -- 09/19/16 -- Western Uranium Corporation (CSE: WUC)(OTCQX: WSTRF) ("Western" or the ("Company")) announces that directors of Western Uranium will be attending the Mines and Money Conference being held in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on September 26 -28. The Company representatives will be available for meetings with shareholders and prospective investors. If you wish to meet with Western Uranium representatives, please email the Company's Investor Relations Department at to set up a meeting.
About Western Uranium Corporation
Western Uranium Corporation is a Colorado based uranium and vanadium conventional mining company focused on low cost near-term production of uranium and vanadium in the western United States.
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS AND CAUTIONARY NOTE
This news release may contain forward-looking statements that are based on the Company's expectations, estimates and projections regarding its business and the economic environment in which it operates. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements and readers should not place undue reliance on such statements. Statements speak only as of the date on which they are made.
Contacts:
Western Uranium Corporation
George Glasier
President and CEO
970-864-2125
Western Uranium Corporation
Michael Skutezky
Chairman of the Board
416-564-2870
More information:
http://www.marketwired.com
Date: 09/19/2016 - 20:05
Language: English
News-ID 495630
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Western Uranium Corporation
Stadt: TORONTO, ONTARIO and NUCLA, COLORADO
Number of hits: 41
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|54.531
|Registriert Heute:
|20
|Registriert Gestern:
|8
|Mitglied(er) online:
|0
|Gäste Online:
|176
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.