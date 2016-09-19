Vlocity-Powered H.O.M.E. Portal Wins ISM Award for Connecting Refugees With Needed Housing, Jobs and Services

Human Services Cloud Software Recognized as Best Application of New Technologies

(firmenpresse) - SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/19/16 -- Vlocity, Inc., a leading , today announced that the company's work with to match Syrian refugees in the City of Toronto with vitally-needed assistance earned an award at the 2016 ISM (IT Solutions Management for Human Services) Conference. The Housing Opportunities and Marketplace Exchange (H.O.M.E.) Portal matches refugees entering Canada with housing, goods, and other types of much-needed assistance. The H.O.M.E. portal won ISM's prestigious "Application of New Technologies" award, which recognizes the use of emerging technologies in human services organizations to help people in need.

"Vlocity Public Sector makes it easier for less fortunate people to access the assistance they need to improve their lives," said Dan Israel, Vice President and General Manager of Vlocity Public Sector. "Having a pre-built app developed around the business processes of human services agencies allowed the team to create the H.O.M.E. Portal in rapid fashion and meet the aggressive deadline required for this project."

Since late last year, the Canadian government . One critical area of focus -- how the newly arrived get the support they need to begin their lives in Canada. The City of Toronto wanted an app that could be deployed quickly, configured to meet the municipality's specific requirements, and adapted over time as processes evolved to meet the needs of the refugee families.

Vlocity teamed with WoodGreen, Salesforce, Deloitte, and the Konrad Group on a rapid, agile deployment in the last month of 2015 to roll out an application to match refugees with housing, clothing, household goods, and a range of donated services. The H.O.M.E. portal is powered by the Vlocity Public Sector application, which is built on Salesforce's world-leading Customer Success platform. The pre-built Vlocity application allowed the team to deploy in just weeks. to learn more about the H.O.M.E. Portal project.

"The H.O.M.E. portal is an incredible example of a private-public sector partnership. In only six weeks, staff teams from WoodGreen, Vlocity and Deloitte were able to develop and launch a fantastic tool that eased the settlement process for refugees," said Mehran Mehrdadi, Vice President of Administration and Information Systems, WoodGreen Community Services. "We are grateful to Vlocity for providing the Salesforce add-on application to make the portal possible."

The modern and easy-to-use Vlocity application guides sponsors, donors and refugees through the process of enrolling to use the H.O.M.E. site. Once enrolled, donors use a password-protected portal to list available housing and other forms of assistance and post relevant and informative images. Refugees and their sponsors can search and filter through the available offerings to identify those items that best meet their needs and connect with donors directly.

"Deloitte is proud to have played a role in Vlocity receiving this distinctive honor. The H.O.M.E. portal is a true demonstration of the power of innovative technology to address the complex challenges facing our communities," said Tony Krajewski, Partner with Deloitte Canada's Digital Customer Practice. "From the very beginning, our alliance with Vlocity has allowed us to offer even more industry-relevant solutions around omnichannel customer engagement, and industry-specific sales and service enablement for our clients. The H.O.M.E. portal is no exception, and we look forward to building on this success to deliver more solutions to our clients, together."

The 2016 ISM Conference Awards recognize state and local governments that are using technology to improve human services programs and deliver services more effectively and efficiently to those in need. Awards are presented in four categories: "Innovation in Service Delivery," "Application of New Technologies," "Collaboration Across Boundaries," and "Jerry Friedman Excellence in Leadership."

The 49th Annual IT Solutions Management for Human Services is taking place in Phoenix, Arizona from September 18-21, 2016 at the Phoenix Convention Center. Award winners were announced during the Award Luncheon on Monday, September 19.

is an association of Health and Human Services (HHS) information technology professionals representing federal, state, and local governments from the U.S., its Territories, Canada, other countries, and the private sector. The organization promotes solutions that support the mission and vision of HHS programs. ISM advocates on behalf of state and local Health and Human Services entities to federal agencies for improvements in policies, processes, and procedures. They promote best practices in Information Technology by sharing innovative solutions, connecting IT professionals, and collaborating with their private sector partners.

Vlocity Public Sector Cloud apps enable Health and Human Services (HHS) caseworkers, managers and service providers to facilitate the full lifecycle of case management, thereby improving outcomes for the eligible people and households they serve. Vlocity Public Sector delivers applications for managing human services and housing programs that are 100% additive to Salesforce Service Cloud and Community Cloud. Vlocity Public Sector Cloud apps help manage complex, long-term interactions with people receiving social assistance. For more information on Vlocity Public Sector, visit

Vlocity, a leading industry cloud software company, empowers companies to deliver unified, industry-specific customer experiences. Vlocity industry cloud apps are modern cloud and mobile software that embed industry-specific functionality, best practices, and business processes for customer-centric industries. Built in partnership with Salesforce, the world's #1 CRM company, Vlocity industry cloud apps leverage the omnichannel capabilities of the Salesforce Customer Success Platform to enable companies to achieve faster business agility and time-to-value from the cloud.

