Panzura Attends IBM Edge Expo as Silver Sponsor and Exhibitor

(firmenpresse) - LAS VEGAS, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 09/19/16 -- -- Panzura®, the leading provider of hybrid cloud storage for the enterprise, is attending IBM Edge as a Silver Sponsor and exhibitor, in Las Vegas, Nevada, beginning September 19th, 2016. Edge 2016 is the only conference that offers rich technical content -- spanning systems, storage, open technologies, hybrid cloud, architecture, analytics and cognitive computing -- to provide you the knowledge, strategies and best practices needed to outthink the status quo and do more for business.

Patrick Harr, CEO
Barry Phillips, CMO

Panzura is demonstrating a new solution that unifies discrete IBM storage products into an immediately consistent, global file system spanning IBM Flash Arrays, IBM Cloud Object Storage and an in-cloud NAS running as a virtual machine in IBM SoftLayer. This modern hybrid cloud-based architecture eliminates the need for outdated NAS systems, reduces costs by up to 70 percent by collapsing unstructured data into the cloud and unlocks the power of data by taking advantage of unlimited cloud computing for analytics, search, index, virtual desktop and other services.

Monday, 9/19/16 - Thursday, 9/22/16

IBM Edge Expo
MGM Grand
3799 S Las Vegas Blvd.
Las Vegas, NV

Consolidating over two petabytes of primary enterprise storage into the cloud per month, Panzura is the market leader in enterprise hybrid cloud storage. Panzura's hybrid cloud storage software seamlessly combines the economics, capacity and business model of cloud storage with the flexibility, performance and features of enterprise storage. Using Panzura, enterprises shift from an antiquated storage status quo model into the cloud and unlock the power of data. Organizations like the Department of Justice, Electronic Arts, Milwaukee Tool and National Instruments use Panzura for Hybrid Cloud Storage use cases such as cloud-integrated NAS, global software distribution, high value asset distribution, cross-site collaboration and active archive. Please visit for further information.



Date: 09/19/2016 - 20:36
Language: English
