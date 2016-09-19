       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Iron South Announces Effective Date of Change of Name

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/19/16 -- Iron South Mining Corp. (TSX VENTURE: IS)(FRANKFURT: OAY1)(WKN: A0RK7E) (the "Company") announces that it will change its name to Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp., effective Wednesday, September 21, 2016. The name change has been accepted by the TSX Venture Exchange and was approved by the Company's directors.

The Company's shares will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the new name at the opening of trading on Wednesday, September 21, 2016 under the trading symbol "LIT". There is no consolidation of capital.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Nikolaos Cacos, President & CEO

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Iron South Mining Corp.
Tel: 1-604-687-1828
Toll-Free: 1-800-901-0058
Email:



http://www.ironsouthmining.com



