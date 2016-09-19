Iron South Announces Effective Date of Change of Name

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/19/16 -- Iron South Mining Corp. (TSX VENTURE: IS)(FRANKFURT: OAY1)(WKN: A0RK7E) (the "Company") announces that it will change its name to Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp., effective Wednesday, September 21, 2016. The name change has been accepted by the TSX Venture Exchange and was approved by the Company's directors.

The Company's shares will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the new name at the opening of trading on Wednesday, September 21, 2016 under the trading symbol "LIT". There is no consolidation of capital.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Nikolaos Cacos, President & CEO

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts:

Iron South Mining Corp.

Corporate Communications

Tel: 1-604-687-1828

Toll-Free: 1-800-901-0058

Email:





More information:

http://www.ironsouthmining.com



PressRelease by

Iron South Mining Corp.

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 09/19/2016 - 20:53

Language: English

News-ID 495638

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Iron South Mining Corp.

Stadt: VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA





Number of hits: 14



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease