Government of Canada Invests Over $45 Million in Advanced Clean Technology Projects

Sustainable Development Technology Canada-funded projects exemplify innovative technology practices for improved environmental outcomes and job creation

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/19/16 -- Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, today announced an investment of over $39.6 million in 14 innovative clean technology projects across Canada. The projects, which are being carried out in British Columbia, Manitoba, Ontario and Quebec, span several sectors, including waste management; energy, exploration and production; power generation; energy utilization; and agriculture. Minister Bains also announced $5.5 million in new funding for three previously funded (SDTC) projects.

The announcement was made at , which will receive $3 million in SDTC funding for the development of oil and gas well imaging technology. Projects are funded through SDTC's . This investment is part of the Government of Canada's support of clean technology to diversify Canada's economy, open access to new international markets, reduce greenhouse gas emissions and create well-paying middle-class jobs for Canadians.The Government of Canada has allocated a total of $915 million for the fund to invest in pre-commercial Canadian clean technology projects that have the potential to meet market demand and to achieve Canada's environmental and economic goals in .

Quotes

"Through today's investments, we hope to reinvigorate energy innovation in this country. We want to see all industries, all sectors, indeed all Canadians, including the middle class, benefit from this country's amazing potential for long-term growth and success. We imagine a Canada leading the world out of this period of slow growth."

- The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development

"The investments announced today by Minister Bains demonstrate clean technology's ability to deliver tremendous economic and environmental opportunities to Canadians. SDTC works to bring economically viable innovations to market. The goal is to support globally competitive Canadian companies that produce tangible environmental benefits that also make Canada's economy more competitive."

- Leah Lawrence, President and CEO, Sustainable Development Technology Canada

"DarkVision is pleased to receive this level of SDTC funding and support for the rollout of our downhole imaging technology. Our product helps oil and gas operators resolve critical problems in their wells that create inefficiencies. We are excited to work with both SDTC and our consortium partners in bringing this technology to market and helping the oil and gas industry in Canada lower its costs, become more competitive and reduce its environmental footprint."

- Stephen Robinson, CEO, DarkVision Technologies Inc.

Quick facts

Associated links

BACKGROUNDER

Sustainable Development Technology Canada

British Columbia

Ontario

Quebec

Manitoba

Additional SDTC investments for previously announced projects

