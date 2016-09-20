Omaha Drug Attorney Dan Stockmann: Feds Wonât Reclassify Marijuana this Year

(firmenpresse) - Omaha drug attorney Daniel Stockmann says the federal government is not likely to reschedule marijuana in 2016. ItÂÂs presently a Schedule I substance, though there has recently been a lot of talk about recategorizing it to a Schedule II substance.



Reclassifying marijuana as a Schedule II substance would mean that the government recognizes that it has medicinal value, a topic thatÂÂs been highly debated for decades. As a Schedule I substance, it sits beside LSD, heroin, and ecstasy in terms of classification. However, moving it to Schedule II, it will sit alongside Ritalin and Oxycodone; drugs that are widely used for their medical benefits, but also have the potential to be abused.



The FDA has examined the medical benefits of marijuana before. The agency uses a five-tiered rating system, that evaluates whether:



1. The chemistry of the compound is known and reproducible



2. ÂÂAdequateÂÂ safety studies have been conducted



3. Similar studies have proven the substanceÂÂs efficacy



4. ÂÂQualified expertsÂÂ accept the substance



5. Scientific evidence is widely available



In 2001 and again in 2006, the FDA recommended that marijuana remain a Schedule I substance based on this criteria. However, as many states have adopted new laws that permit cannabis, both for medicinally and recreationally, additional research has been carried out. The DEA recently asked the FDA to conduct another study and provide an opinion on reclassifying marijuana.





Initially, the DEA suggested it would announce whether marijuana would be federally reclassified during the first half of 2016. Then, representatives shifted the date and said they would make an official statement on or before August 1. However, the agency provided the Post with a written statement that explained the DEA was not bound to any particular timeframe and would release their findings after proper research was carried out. The statement also said that the FDA had provided them with their findings approximately one year ago, though the DEA did not hint at what the FDAÂÂs recommendation was. At this stage, experts believe that marijuana will be reclassified as a Schedule II substance, but that it will not happen during this calendar year.



About Nebraska Interstate Drug Defense

Nebraska Interstate Drug Defense is the website operated by Omaha criminal defense lawyer, Daniel Stockmann.





