       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
/ Mining & Metals


Gem International Arranges $3M Private Placement

ID: 495648
recent pressrelease

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/19/16 -- Gem International Resources Inc. (the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: GI) wishes to announce that it intends to carry out a private placement raising proceeds of $3,000,000 for the sale of up to 30,000,000 units at a price of $0.10 per unit. Each unit will consist of one common share and one non-transferable share purchase warrant for the purchase of one further common share of the Company within two years of the date of grant at the price of $0.20 per such common share.

The funds shall be used for the Company's working capital, the preparation of documents for regulatory approval of the Company's option agreement pertaining to the Dala diamond exploration project in Angola as previously announced (the "Transaction") and business operations of the Company following the completion of the Transaction. The Financing is subject to regulatory approval and customary resale restrictions.

The maximum allowable finder's fee shall be paid in cash, shares or warrants in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

On behalf of the Board of GEM INTERNATIONAL RESOURCES INC.

Simon Tam, Director

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Contacts:
Gem International Resources Inc.
(604) 871-9916
(604) 871-9926 (FAX)



Keywords (optional):

gem-international-resources-inc,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 09/19/2016 - 23:05
Language: English
News-ID 495648
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Gem International Resources Inc.
Stadt: VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA


Number of hits: 15

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Mining & Metals




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 54.531
Registriert Heute: 0
Registriert Gestern: 20
Mitglied(er) online: 0
Gäste Online: 195


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z