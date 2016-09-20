AppReal-VR Has Hosted Contest for Casual Games, Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Startups

Prominent software and tech development house AppReal-VR has successfully hosted the first Casual VR Startup Contest.

(firmenpresse) - Prominent software and tech development house AppReal-VR has successfully hosted the first Casual VR Startup Contest . The contest was an open competition for independent software development teams developing Casual Games, Virtual reality (VR) or augmented reality (AR) games or applications.



Projects eligible for the Casual VR Startup Contest include games, mobile applications, and web applications of any kind, as long as they leverage VR or AR. VR applications may use any head-mounted display currently available, including mobile solutions such as Google Cardboard.



On September 7, ten finalists presented their projects to the judges panel, composed of Industry leaders and executives from AppReal-VR, at the AppReal-VR office in Kyiv. The winning team was awarded with a booth in the Indie Prize area of Casual Connect Tel-Aviv , an international casual games industry event in November.



Castle Battle VR became the winner of the contest. This is the new RTS game for Virtual Reality which can be played by up to 4 users. To play the game on PC, players have to use HTC VIVE. It comes with versatile maps and offers several modes to enhance the gaming experience. The game was created by the team of Ukrainian developers consisting of Andrey Kozlov, the developer of techno-demo for Oculus Rift  Parkour VR, and Pavel Lenes, the experienced producer in Gameloft and the owner of the first HTC VIVE Club in Ukraine.



We were really excited about our first competition, commented AppReal-VR CEO Yariv Levski. While Casual Gaming is not so new, VR is still a burgeoning field, and we were honored to do our part to help young teams rise as high as their talent can take them. We have been blown away by the response, and I personally was pleased to see the amazing projects that reached the final round.



About AppReal-VR



AppReal-VR has been working with new technologies continuously since 2011. In addition to cutting-edge virtual reality and Internet of Things products, the company develops web applications, mobile applications, and games. AppReal specializes taking the most innovative new technologies and putting them to work in practical, useful context also was already recognized in some platforms as market leader in VR and AR software development.





About Casual Connect



Since 2006, Casual Connect has served as the educational arm of the Casual Games Association. The organization publishes the Casual Connect Magazine, highlighting casual gaming teams and projects across the world. Through numerous lectures and events each year, Casual Connect advances the cause of the video gaming industry as a whole.



