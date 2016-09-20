Nottingham Wedding Cars - Vintage or Modern wedding car service is now available

Further information for Brides needing Wedding Cars in Nottingham; can contact the owner Kerry Pickering regarding the new hire car Service with new cars on offer. All services provided from local business Sherwood Wedding Cars. The company can be contacted at their website.

(firmenpresse) - Brides needing [Wedding Cars in Nottingham](http://relaynext.com/SherwoodWCnottm); as a hire car Service, will soon be able to get pristine cars with local business Sherwood Wedding Cars. Today, Kerry Pickering, owner at the company releases details of the new car hire ServiceÂÂs development.The Wedding car hire Service is designed to appeal specifically to couples that are planning their Nottingham wedding car hire and includes:



a vintage Badsworth bridal car hire ÂÂ This feature was included because it will allow brides planning a vintage or retro style wedding event to arrive at their ceremony in a wedding car that compliments the look and feel of the era one that the couple desire. This is great news for the consumer as When the Bride is chauffeured in one of the company's wedding cars to the ceremony, they'll find the transport, the dress and all the extra car decoration will match seamlessly and the happy couple should get some amazing photos and videos.



Modern baby Bentley car hire ÂÂThis was made part of the [hire car service](http://finance.yahoo.com/news/mansfield-vintage-wedding-car-hire-155300902.html), since at Sherwood wedding cars the main goal is to help Brides and Grooms get exactly what they want. And for those who are looking for sleek, luxurious and sophisticated cars, then these bridal Cars will oblige. Customers who invest in this opulent service should enjoy this feature because, the couple who have a grandiose outlook on life and have also themed their wedding day to be modern and resplendent, the staff at Sherwood Wedding Cars, will help make their day go just as they planned. Smart well trained chauffeurs are provided to make sure the Brides or Grooms get to their ceremony on time.



Sherwood Wedding Cars have made sure to make this an important part of the Wedding car hire ServiceÂÂs development as Bride and GroomsÂÂ need to know that their chauffeur is a professional driver who knows the area. Customers of the Wedding car hire Service will likely appreciate this because Having a chauffeur trained in wedding etiquette and an ability to drive with a good safety perspective and with a back up plan in case of a breakdown or accident will add trust and make the couple feel at ease on an already stressful day.





Kerry Pickering, when asked about the vintage and modern Wedding car hire Service said: ÂÂProviding wedding car hire for our customers is a joy and we make every effort to make sure our car hire goes exactly according to plan. We want our brides to remember how they felt making their big entry to the ceremony. I know they will love the pictures in the car especially the ones with their dad or who ever is giving the Bride away.ÂÂ



This is one of the latest offerings from Sherwood Wedding Cars and business owner Kerry Pickering is particularly excited about this launch because, with each wedding the company gets lovely heartfelt reviews about how they felt arriving in one of the cars provided and looking back they know they made the right decision.



Those interested in learning more about Sherwood Wedding Cars and their Wedding car hire Service can do so on the website at www.sherwoodweddingcars.co.uk interested brides can also follow and comment at https://twitter.com/sherwoodwedding





More information:

http://www.sherwoodweddingcars.co.uk



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Sherwood Wedding Cars

http://www.sherwoodweddingcars.co.uk

PressRelease by

Sherwood Wedding Cars

Requests:

Sherwood Wedding Cars

http://www.sherwoodweddingcars.co.uk

01623 272155

188 Sherwood Street, Warsop, Mansfield, Nottinghamshire NG20 0HQ

Nottingham

United Kingdom

Date: 09/20/2016 - 05:02

Language: English

News-ID 495654

Character count: 3634

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Sherwood Wedding Cars

Ansprechpartner: Kerry

Stadt: Nottingham

Telefon: 01623 272155



Meldungsart: Unternehmensinformation

Versandart: VerÃ¶ffentlichung

Freigabedatum: 19/09/2016



Number of hits: 31



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease