Alpha II Learning Systems Unveils New Classroom Software

Over the past 45 years, Alpha II Learning Systems has worked closely with educators developing innovative classroom management solutions to meet individual student needs.

(firmenpresse) - Over the past 45 years, Alpha II Learning Systems has worked closely with educators developing innovative classroom management solutions to meet individual student needs. The company recently announced the release of its new Learning Management software platform, providing teachers and students with more efficient classroom options. The web-based platform provides instructors to administer student formative/diagnostic tests scored in real time and reflected within the system. This feature provides appropriate and realistic student module placement based on previous knowledge. Test items can be accommodated in the following online formats; Multiple-choice, True/False, Matching, and Essay. Instructors can view student essay answers immediately upon test completion and provide feedback found within the teacher comment field to determine proficiency. Our web-based system is revolutionizing the way teachers can assess their students mastery of math and reading subjects, as well as custom tailored needs, and provide a clear developmental learning path. The ability to provide individualization and promote student growth should be of paramount importance. says John Clark, the spokesperson for the Grand Rapids, Michigan-based company. To learn more, visit www.alpha2-learning.com/software.html



Alpha II Learning Management Software is a user friendly classroom management tool designed for educators to align and manage various classroom resources (third party or staff-created) to individual district standards and state-specific standards. Entry of standards within the objective module provides tracking and alignment to student learning modules.



Formative and summative tests can be created to ensure proper module placement and determining proficiency. Alpha II Learning Management Software allows for insertion of text documents, videos, PDFs, JPGs, and audio to items founds within student learning modules and assessments. Alpha II is pre-loaded with K-8 math content in the following strands: Number & Operations, Algebra, Geometry, Measurement, and Data & Probability. Assessments aligned to key components of reading comprehension skills are also available.





School administrators and instructors have access to individual student and group reports. Staff will be able to make data-driven decisions based on assessments and curriculum mapping. Individual student progress reports helps promote family engagement throughout the school year, not just during parent teacher conferences. For more information on the company, visit www.alpha2-learning.com/



About Alpha II Learning Systems



Alpha II has held a tradition of success spanning over 45 years. Alpha II Learnings original mission to provide quality classroom educational experiences for students and teachers will be enhanced with technology advancements found within the latest release.



