TV Store Online Announces New Halloween Costume Line for 2016

New Halloween costumes, election t-shirts, and TV & movie t-shirts now available

(firmenpresse) - The back-to-school season has just begun and its already time for consumers to start thinking about Halloween shopping. TV Store Online recently announced the newest addition to their Halloween, school clothes, and t-shirt line of products. The new products include a wide range of humorous TV and movie costumes, t-shirts, and outfits in a variety of sizes and styles. TV Store Onlines new line of products blends this years election with TV and movie humor including several characters from newly released movies such as the Suicide Squad and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.



We are extremely excited about the new line of costumes and clothes, said Fred Hajjar, founder of TV Store Online. This years line includes several popular characters from many newly released television and movies. Also, in light of the election year, we have several t-shirts and costume items to help people support their favorite candidate during the Halloween season.



New costumes and products that have recently arrived in the Commerce Township store include Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump wigs, presidential flip coins, Suicide Squad makeup kits.



In addition to the new line of products and costumes, the store also offers a wide range of back-to-school apparel such as t-shirts, tanks, shorts, shoes, and accessories.



For more information about TV Store Online, or to place an order, visit https://www.tvstoreonline.com or call 248-888-7510.



