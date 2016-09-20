PALFINGER at IAA 2016

New heavy-duty crane PK 165.002 TEC 7

World premiere: new SOLID series

World premiere: new brick and block crane PK 18.001L SLD 3

MCC complete solutions

EPSILON: hydraulic side seat + NEXT EPSOLUTION M12Z

Access platforms: new Light class platform P 250 BK

Hookloaders: PALCOVER cover system

Truck-mounted forklift: facelift BM

Taillifts: new weight-optimised MBB C 1000 LW

With two trade fair stands, 26 installations and a whole host of highlights, PALFINGER will also be at IAA 2016 in its capacity as an innovative market leader for mobile loader cranes and as a technological pacesetter for hydraulic lifting and work systems. On a space measuring 1,400 square metres, PALFINGER will demonstrate a wide product range extending from the latest heavy-duty crane PK 165.002 TEC 7 and timber and recycling cranes to container handling systems, truck-mounted forklifts and access platforms.

The PALFINGER Group is looking to the future with optimism; after all, business performance in the first half of 2016 was characterised by consistently strong growth. The sales of the PALFINGER Group increased year-on-year by 9.8% and came to EUR 665.6 million, following EUR 606.2 million in the first half of 2015. This constitutes a record value for half-yearly sales. The EBIT of the PALFINGER Group increased disproportionately by 21.4%, from EUR 53.5 million to EUR 64.9 million.

Taking place from 22 to 29 September 2016 in Hanover, IAA Commercial Vehicles is the world's leading trade fair for mobility, transport and logistics. As such, it offers us an optimum platform for demonstrating our competitive edge as a leader in innovation. PALFINGER products demonstrate their strengths in performance, quality and service day in and day out ? for the entire product lifetime. They thus live up to our brand promise of LIFETIME EXCELLENCE, as we know that the only way to hold your ground and to further expand your market position in the long term is through cost-effective, reliable and innovative products.



This is why several innovations will make their debut at PALFINGER's large main stand.

The introduction of eight new models means that PALFINGER now supplies a complete SOLID series from 5 to 12 mt. Combined with our series overhaul, it?s more than just a facelift. The new cranes have a greater lifting capacity than their predecessor models but with the same dead weight. SOLID stands for robust, easy and cost-effective cranes. In terms of the technology, the SLD crane series emphasises a proven high level of quality while its positioning promises an optimum price-performance ratio. The right attachment turns the crane into a multi-functional machine. The PK 12.501 SLD 5, the PK 9.501 SLD 5, the PK 8.501 SLD 1 and the PK 7.501 SLD 5 will be on show at IAA.

The latest crane from the SOLID series will be on show for the first time: The outstanding features of the PK 18.001L SLD 3 are its speed and reliability, thanks to a lifting torque of 17.7 mt with a maximum hydraulic reach of 13.5 metres. Efficient handling of building materials is guaranteed thanks to the optimum loading height at close range as well as the maximum action radius with a 440° slewing angle. Optimum visibility and a high level of operator comfort on the new top seat guarantee ideal working conditions on the crane.

With the new heavy-duty crane PK 165.002 TEC 7, PALFINGER is launching a new crane series. Designed for carrier vehicles with a permissible total weight of 32 tonnes, the PK 165.002 TEC 7 sets the benchmark when it comes to weight savings. The PK 165.002 TEC 7 combines extraordinary strength with a large reach, yet it is 800 kg lighter than its predecessor, the PK 150.002.

PALFINGER constantly works on innovative complete solutions that have been optimally adapted to customer requirements for all cranes, no matter what their size. This includes mounting and operating the crane simply, efficiently and safely. In addition to factory-mounted complete vehicles, the service range of the PALFINGER Mounting Competence Centre will be presented at IAA as well. Together with the PALFINGER Equipment Centre, a wide range of options for plant set-up and add-on components will be presented. PALFINGER offers special assembly solutions such as front stabiliser construction kits that have been optimally adapted to truck requirements and aluminium tanks. When it comes to mounting equipment as well, PALFINGER demonstrates its high quality standards. The series of workman baskets has been expanded for SH and TEC cranes: The innovative technology and optimum price-performance ratio of the new basket is impressive.

International trade specialists will have their first opportunity to view and test the new hydraulically height-adjustable side seat from EPSILON at PALFINGER's main stand. The new side seat can now be hydraulically lowered to a suitable access level directly via the entry area at the base. It goes without saying that the proven benefits of Master Drive, including hydraulically servo controlled joysticks, greater safety and optimum control thanks to the particularly sensitive controller, remain unchanged.

The NEXT EPSOLUTION series from EPSILON is represented by the EPSILON M12Z. This series combines usage-optimised design, extraordinary comfort and outstanding technology for top-class cranes. New reaches and particularly precise control options make everyday work discernibly easier. The Master Drive top seat adds to the performance of the EPSILON model series by means of a multifunction command centre with perfect ergonomics, maximum operational safety and a high level of convenience. The Master Drive also comes with the EPSHOOD option. The operator protection made from technical thermoplastic allows for protected handling in all weather conditions.

Light, safe and time-saving ? this is the new P 250 BK access platform from the PALFINGER Light class, which will make its debut at IAA 2016. Not only do the workman basket and the telescope system with aluminium extrusion profiles keep the weight of the P 250 BK low, they also make it extremely robust. Thanks to the stabiliser control (unique in this segment) with particularly easy operating logic, working safely and efficiently is guaranteed.

At the IAA 2016 in Hanover, PALFINGER will be unveiling its radically overhauled box-mounted (BM) truck-mounted forklift. This powerhouse of a machine, which has been upgraded to the very latest state of the art, offers impressive safety and durability. Its flexibility and reliability in daily use make this new BM truck-mounted forklift unbeatable. Increased safety during work and ultra-high reliability are also offered by the new ?slide-lift? mast fitted to the F3 151 series, which visitors can also look forward to seeing in Hanover.

The new PALCOVER cover system allows roller containers to be loaded safely, easily and without any complications. Thanks to a triple extension, the PALFINGER PALCOVER can reach a working height that is both very advantageous and unique, one that prevents damage to the tarpaulin during the covering process. Easy assembly, low space requirements and very low maintenance costs ? the PALFINGER PALCOVER cover system ensures maximum customers benefits.

PALFINGER Tail Lifts (formerly MBB PALFINGER) will show many innovative products at IAA 2016. Tail lifts for lifting capacities of 750 to 3,000 kg as well as passenger lifts for people with reduced mobility will be on show. The new weight-optimised MBB C 1000 LW will make its debut at IAA 2016. This is a 4-cylinder tail lift with a lifting capacity of 1,000 kg.

PALFINGER main stand: outdoor exhibition area, K58

PALFINGER Tail Lifts: Hall 26, D16



For many years PALFINGER has been one of the world's leading manufacturers of innovative lifting solutions for use on commercial vehicles and in the maritime field. As a multinational group headquartered in Salzburg, the Company, which has approx. 8,995 employees, generated total sales of approx. EUR 1,229.9 million in 2015.

The Group has production and assembly facilities in Europe, in North and South America, as well as in Asia. The pillars of corporate strategy comprise innovation and the further internationalization as well as the growing flexibility of products, services and processes. PALFINGER is regarded not only as the market leader, but also the technology leader, in the global market for hydraulic loader cranes. PALFINGER is always in proximity to its customers due to its over 5,000 sales and services centres located in over 130 countries across all continents.





